CVS Stock Plunges as Medicare Advantage Costs Spike
CVS Health came up short of Q1 earnings estimates and slashed its full-year outlook as medical costs surged. Here's what you need to know.
CVS Health (CVS) stock plummeted more than 18% at the start of Wednesday's trading session after the pharmacy chain disclosed weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for its first quarter and slashed its full-year outlook.
In the three months ended March 31, CVS reported revenue of $88.4 billion, an increase of 3.7% from the year-ago period. The gain was driven by 24.6% top-line growth in the company's Health Care Benefits segment, to $32.2 billion.
However, earnings per share (EPS) decreased 40.5% year-over-year to $1.31. This was due primarily to a declines in operating income for its Health Care Benefits business as a result of rising medical costs associated with its Medicare Advantage plans.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"The current environment does not diminish our opportunities, enthusiasm, or the long-term earnings power of our company," CVS CEO Karen Lynch said in a statement. "We are confident we have a pathway to address our near-term Medicare Advantage challenges."
The quarterly results fell well short of analysts' expectations. According to CNBC, Wall Street was calling for revenue of $89.2 billion and earnings of $1.69 per share.
As a result of the weak performance in the first quarter and the company "recognizing the potential for continued elevated medical cost trends in the remainder of 2024," CVS lowered its full-year outlook. It now anticipates earnings per share of at least $7.00, down from its previous guidance of at least $8.30 per share. Cash flow from operations is forecast to be at least $10.5 billion, down from its previous guidance of at least $12 billion.
"We remain committed to our strategy and believe that we have the right assets in place to deliver value to our customers, members, patients, and shareholders," Lynch said.
Is CVS stock a buy, sell or hold?
The earnings-related setback has yet to phase analysts who are very bullish on the healthcare stock.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the consensus analyst target price for CVS stock is $87.96, representing implied upside of more than 56% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is Buy.
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
How the Biden Marijuana Shift Could Impact Taxes
Tax Rules A pending Biden administration marijuana rule change could help some businesses lower their taxes.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published
-
The Critical Advantage of Early Year Tax Planning for Businesses
Tax planning is an essential part of managing a business that should be done year-round rather than just at the end of the year.
By Stephen Nalley Published
-
Starbucks Stock in Freefall After Earnings Come Up Short
Starbucks stock plunged out of the gate Wednesday after the coffee chain reported earnings. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Federal Reserve Meeting: Live Updates and Expert Commentary
Investors of all kinds are eagerly awaiting news from the May Federal Reserve meeting. Here is live updates and commentary from Kiplinger experts.
By Dan Burrows Last updated
-
Amazon Stock Jumps as Cloud Growth Fuels Blowout Quarter
Amazon beat expectations for the first quarter and the Dow Jones stock is soaring. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Federal Reserve Meeting: Live Updates
Investors of all kinds are eagerly awaiting news from the Federal Reserve meeting. Here is live updates and commentary from Kiplinger experts.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Philips CPAP Settlement: What to Know
Philips agreed to a $1.1 billion settlement over CPAP and ventilator machines.
By Alexandra Svokos Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sell Off Ahead of Fed Decision
Stocks sold off sharply Tuesday as anxiety set in ahead of Wednesday's policy statement from the Federal Reserve.
By Karee Venema Published
-
McDonald's Stock Struggles After Rare Earnings Miss
McDonald's stock is choppy Tuesday after a mixed first-quarter earnings report. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Eli Lilly Stock Surges on Demand for Weight-Loss Drugs
Eli Lilly beat earnings expectations for the first quarter and raised its outlook for the year.
By Joey Solitro Published