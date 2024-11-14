Cisco Stock: Why Wall Street Is Bullish After Earnings
Cisco stock is lower Thursday despite the tech giant's beat-and-raise quarter, but analysts aren't concerned. Here's what you need to know.
Cisco Systems (CSCO) stock is trading lower Thursday even after the networking equipment specialist beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its fiscal 2025 first quarter and raised its full-year outlook.
In the three months ended October 26, Cisco's revenue decreased 5.6% year over year to $13.8 billion, pressured by a 28% decline in its Networking segment to $6.8 billion. Its earnings per share (EPS) were down 18% from the year-ago period to 91 cents.
"Cisco is off to a strong start to fiscal 2025," said CEO Chuck Robbins in a statement. "Our customers are investing in critical infrastructure to prepare for artificial intelligence (AI), and with the breadth of our portfolio, we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on this opportunity."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The results beat analysts' expectations. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $13.77 billion and earnings of 87 cents per share, according to CNBC.
Since its Q1 results came in at the high end or above its guidance range, Cisco raised its outlook for the full fiscal year. The company now expects to achieve revenue in the range of $55.3 billion to $56.3 billion and earnings per share between $3.60 to $3.66. This compares to its previous forecast for revenue in the range of $55 billion to $56.2 billion and EPS of $3.52 to $3.58.
"We are focused on solid execution and operating discipline while making strategic investments to drive innovation and growth," said Cisco Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren.
Is Cisco stock a buy, sell or hold?
Cisco Systems is up 17% for the year to date on a total return basis (price change plus dividends) and Wall Street is moderately bullish on the blue chip stock.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for CSCO is $60.37, representing implied upside of roughly 5% to current levels. Meanwhile, the consensus recommendation is Buy.
Financial services firm Jefferies is one of those with a Buy rating on the Dow Jones stock. It also raised its price target on Cisco to $66 from $53 after earnings.
"Cisco reported solid results and guidance, bolstered by depleted customer inventory and positive AI commentary," wrote Jefferies analyst George C. Notter in a November 13 note. "Splunk was better than we expected. Order trends were strong – albeit on easy year-ago comparisons. Margins are looking good too as the company continues to manage costs tightly. We still think the risk/reward in the shares is tilted positively."
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Dont' Wait for December: Three Ways to Cut Your Tax Bill Now
Tax Planning Act before 2024 ends to set yourself up for potential savings when it's time to file your tax return.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published
-
FSA Contribution Limits Are Higher for 2025
FSA A flexible spending account allows you to build tax-free savings for certain medical expenses.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
How One Caregiver Is Navigating a Loved One's Dementia
She's spent many hours doing research and speaking with other caregivers to find her way to resources designed to help caregivers.
By Marguerita M. Cheng, CFP® & RICP® Published
-
Stock Market Today: Markets Waver as Inflation Continues to Ease
Stocks gave up early gains as waning consumer price inflation leaves rate-cut bets essentially unchanged.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
October CPI Report Hits the Mark: What the Experts Are Saying About Inflation
CPI While the current pace of rising prices appears to have leveled off, the expected path of rate cuts has become less certain.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Nvidia Earnings: Updates and Commentary
Nvidia earnings have become a key event on Wall Street which makes the AI bellwether's next report, due out after the November 20 close, must-see viewing for investors.
By Kiplinger Staff Last updated
-
What's Behind Starbucks Stock's New Sell Rating?
Starbucks stock has rallied hard since Brian Niccol was tapped as the coffee chain's new CEO, but one analyst thinks turnaround plans will be costly.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Cava Stock: Analysts Rush to Raise Price Targets After Earnings
Wedbush, for one, issued a Street-high price target for Cava stock after its beat-and-raise quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Why Spotify Stock Is Surging Despite Its Earnings Miss
Spotify stock is notably higher Wednesday after the audio streaming company gave an upbeat fourth-quarter outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
How Trusts Can Be Used to Protect LLCs From Creditors
Combining limited liability companies with domestic asset protection trusts can achieve maximum asset protection.
By Rustin Diehl, JD, LLM Published