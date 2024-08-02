Amazon Stock: Why One Analyst Says to Buy the Earnings Dip

Amazon stock is lower Friday after the company reported earnings, but Wall Street isn't worried.

Amazon.com (AMZN) stock is plummeting Friday after the world's largest e-commerce company reported mixed earnings results for its second quarter and issued a third-quarter outlook that came up short of analysts' estimates.

In the three months ended June 30, Amazon's revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $148 billion, driven by a 19% year-over-year rise in its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud segment to $26.3 billion. The company said earnings per share (EPS) nearly doubled from the year-ago period to $1.26.

"We're continuing to make progress on a number of dimensions, but perhaps none more so than the continued reacceleration in AWS growth," Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement.



While Amazon's results for AWS revenue and earnings per share came in above the $26 billion and $1.03 analysts were expecting, respectively, total revenue fell short of the $148.6 billion Wall Street forecast, according to CNBC.

For the third quarter, Amazon said it anticipates revenue in the range of $154 billion to $158.5 billion, representing growth of 8% to 11% from the same period a year ago. However, the midpoint of this range, $156.25 billion, is lower than analysts' estimates for $158.24 billion in sales.

Is Amazon stock a buy, sell or hold?

Wall Street is bullish on the Dow Jones stock, and for good reason. Heading into today's session, Amazon was up 21% for the year to date, building on its impressive 20-year return

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for AMZN stock is $221.92, representing implied upside of nearly 40% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is Strong Buy.

Financial services firm Wedbush is one of the more bullish outfits on AMZN stock with an Outperform rating (equivalent to a Buy) and $225 price target.

"Despite a mixed backdrop near-term, we would be buyers of the pullback in Amazon shares following Q2 results," said Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt in a note Friday morning. "Our long-term thesis is unchanged, Amazon is positioned to deliver sustainable operating margin growth over a multi-year period that exceeds mega-cap peers including Meta (Outperform-rated) and Alphabet (Outperform-rated)."

Devitt adds that “Amazon remains our Best Idea."

