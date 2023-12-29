These New TIPS ETFs Make It Easier To Build A Bond Ladder
These target-maturity funds are a new tool for investors who are concerned about inflation.
Blackrock recently launched a suite of exchange-traded funds that make it easy to invest in Treasury inflation-protected securities (government bonds that move in step with inflation and pay a fixed coupon rate on top) of different maturities. All of the 10 new iShares iBonds ETFs — so-called target-maturity funds — come due in different years and sport target dates that range between 2024 and 2033.
Target-maturity ETFs aren’t new; Blackrock and Invesco started offering them nearly a decade ago. But the earlier versions focus on corporate, municipal or Treasury bonds, which don’t adjust with inflation.
By eliminating the hassles of buying individual bonds, these ETFs make it easy to build a bond ladder, which involves spreading your investments among bonds with staggered maturities — the ladder “rungs.” The goal is to provide steady income or minimize interest rate risk (bond prices and interest rates move in opposite directions). As bonds mature, you reinvest the proceeds in a rung further up the maturity line, spend the cash or invest it elsewhere.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
TIPS may be timely given current inflation rates. Kiplinger expects inflation to average 2.4% by late 2024 (which is a smidge below its 30-year average). Inflation-protected securities work differently than traditional Treasuries.
The principal, or face value, of TIPS, which are issued with five-, 10- and 30-year maturities, rises or falls monthly in step with the consumer price index. On top of that, TIPS pay a fixed rate of interest, or coupon rate, every six months. As of October 31, a 10-year TIPS had a yield of 2.5%. By contrast, the standard 10-year Treasury yielded 4.9%.
Target-maturity funds need some explaining, too. The iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (symbol IBIA), for example, holds TIPS that come due between January 2024 and mid October 2024. Interest payouts are made quarterly. As the portfolio’s bonds mature, the proceeds are reinvested into October-dated bonds or held in a money market fund within the ETF. On October 15, 2024, the ETF will officially close and return all of the capital to shareholders.
It’s best to buy and hold these funds to maturity. Each of the 10 funds charge a 0.10% expense ratio, and all sport a yield of at least 6% or better. But those yields include both interest income and inflation adjustments to the principal.
Blackrock likes to say these investments “mature like a bond and trade like a stock.” You can buy shares in the ETFs for as little as the price of one share or less if your broker offers fractional-share purchases. That’s less than the $1,000 minimum to buy Treasuries on most broker platforms, as well as the $100 minimum outlay required to buy the securities directly from TreasuryDirect.gov.
And you can reinvest your interest income and buy more shares in the ETF. “I’m a fan of TIPS ladders. And if you like TIPS ladders, you’ll like these funds,” says Morningstar’s John Rekenthaler.
Whether you hold TIPS directly or invest through an ETF, the tax implications are the same: Interest payments are exempt from state and local taxes, but you’ll owe federal income tax on interest income and inflation adjustments to the principal — due in the tax year they occur, even if you don’t sell the bond — if you hold these assets in a taxable account.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger's Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
Related Content
Kim Clark is a veteran financial journalist who has worked at Fortune, U.S News & World Report and Money magazines. She was part of a team that won a Gerald Loeb award for coverage of elder finances, and she won the Education Writers Association's top magazine investigative prize for exposing insurance agents who used false claims about college financial aid to sell policies. As a Kiplinger Fellow at Ohio State University, she studied delivery of digital news and information. Most recently, she worked as a deputy director of the Education Writers Association, leading the training of higher education journalists around the country. She is also a prize-winning gardener, and in her spare time, picks up litter.
-
-
Checklist of 5 Things You Can Do In 2024 To Improve And Secure Your Finances
Checklist of 5 Things You Can Do In 2024 To Improve And Secure Your Finances
By Donna LeValley Published
-
How Retirees Can Downsize In Today's Housing Market
Rising prices, higher interest rates and a tight supply of smaller homes present challenges. But retirees have an edge.
By Sandra Block Published
-
New College Program Gives Students Seed Money To Invest
A University of Kentucky program provides students with seed money to become better savers and investors.
By Kim Clark Published
-
Where To Invest Your 401(K)
Knowing where to invest your 401(k) money can be difficult. Here, we rank 10 of the largest retirement funds.
By Nellie S. Huang Published
-
Fidelity Strategic Income Fund Excels In Hard Year for Bonds
The fixed-income market was volatile in 2023, but this Fidelity bond fund outperformed its peers thanks to strategic moves by management.
By Nellie S. Huang Published
-
Will a Struggling Bull Market Strengthen in 2024?
The new bull market will need a dovish Fed, easing inflation and a stable bond market to endure, says Charles Schwab's chief investment strategist Liz Ann Sonders.
By Anne Kates Smith Published
-
Stocks To Consider For The New Year
Investors seeking out the best stocks picks for 2024 may want to focus on these four areas of the market.
By Simon Constable Last updated
-
Many Mutual Funds Are Converting To ETFs: What To Know
Mutual fund conversions to an exchange-traded fund structure can save investors money and add convenience.
By Kim Clark Published
-
How To Use Sector Rotation In Investing
Anticipating turns in the economy through sector rotation can pay off for nimble investors.
By Nellie S. Huang Published
-
Should You Invest In IPOs? It's Still A Risky Prospect
Investing in IPOs may sound exciting, but it's often better to wait for newly public stocks to mature before buying.
By Kim Clark Published