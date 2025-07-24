A Contrarian Approach Pays Off for This Small-Cap Fund
Small-cap stocks have been hit hard by tariff worries, but this T. Rowe Price fund has outperformed thanks to its manager's against-the-tide approach.
Tariff worries have hurt stocks in companies of all sizes. But small-company stocks bore the brunt of the pain. The Russell 2000 Index fell as much as 28% from peak to trough during the worst of the market selloff earlier this year.
A small recovery has helped lift returns – some. All told, over the past 12 months, the benchmark logged a slim, 1.2% gain. The T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund (PRSVX) – a member of the Kiplinger 25, our favorite no-load mutual funds – fared better with a 3.0% gain.
Fund manager David Wagner spent the market's worst days being a contrarian. He trimmed stakes in utility stocks and real estate investment trusts (REITs), which were performing well, and invested in "the most economically sensitive and tariff-exposed names," says Wagner, including retail and restaurant businesses, as well as materials and chemicals companies with exposure to global trade.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"People were overreacting to potential changes in tariffs. I'm not saying we don't view it as a problem, but none of this stuff is settled," he says.
Betting on better results
Wagner bought a stake in shoe company Steven Madden (SHOO) after the shares lost nearly half their value. It is the number-one importer of women's shoes in the country, he says, with a big chunk coming from China. Since hitting a low in mid-April, the stock has recovered 27%.
Wagner likes to focus on unloved fare, but lately he says he's drawn to companies with a "differentiated" approach.
Carvana (CVNA), for instance, "has upended the way people buy used cars," he says. He bought the stock as the firm teetered toward bankruptcy for $30 a share in late 2023; it recently traded for $327.
"It's a large cap now,” he says. "But we let it run. We invest with a long time horizon, and we don't sell arbitrarily when stocks surpass" small-cap measures.
Wagner has run Small-Cap Value since mid-2014. Over the past decade, his 7.7% annualized return beat 72% of his peers.
This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
Related Content
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Nellie joined Kiplinger in August 2011 after a seven-year stint in Hong Kong. There, she worked for the Wall Street Journal Asia, where as lifestyle editor, she launched and edited Scene Asia, an online guide to food, wine, entertainment and the arts in Asia. Prior to that, she was an editor at Weekend Journal, the Friday lifestyle section of the Wall Street Journal Asia. Kiplinger isn't Nellie's first foray into personal finance: She has also worked at SmartMoney (rising from fact-checker to senior writer), and she was a senior editor at Money.
-
-
You'll Kick Yourself in the Fall if You Don't Make This Savings Move Now
Inflation will likely prevent the Fed from cutting rates until the fall. However, does a long-term CD provide enough of a return to outpace climbing prices?
-
Heat Wave in Europe 2025: What Every Traveler Needs to Know
Record-breaking summer temperatures, wildfires, and travel disruptions — they’re reshaping summer 2025 trips. Here’s how to stay safe, prepared and savvy.
-
A Financial Planner's Guide to Unlocking the Power of a 529 Plan
529 plans are still the gold standard for saving for college, especially for affluent families, though they are most effective when combined with other financial tools for a comprehensive strategy.
-
An Investment Strategist Takes a Practical Look at Alternative Investments
Alternatives can play an important role in a portfolio by offering different exposures and goals, but investors should carefully consider their complexity, costs, taxes and liquidity. Here's an alts primer.
-
Ready to Retire? Your Five-Year Business Exit Strategy
If you're a business owner looking to sell and retire, it can take years to complete the process. Use this five-year timeline to prepare and stay on track.
-
Figma IPO: Should You Buy FIG Stock?
The Figma IPO has plenty of buzz building around it, with the design software company expected to start trading next week.
-
Dow Jones Industrial Average Nears New Highs: Stock Market Today
The successor to the first stock market index is getting up there with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite in all-time-high territory.
-
The Best Stocks of the Century
As we near the 25-year mark, we looked at which stocks have returned the most. Here are the 10 best stocks of the century so far.
-
Barry Ritholtz: How to Spot Bad Investing Advice and Build a Resilient Portfolio
Barry Ritholtz, a veteran money manager, shares common investing errors we all make and how to avoid them.
-
Value vs Growth Investing Isn't So Simple
The difference between growth and value stocks isn't black and white.