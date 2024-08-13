Growth Beats Yield at This T. Rowe Price Mutual Fund
The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth Fund has lagged the broad market amid higher interest rates, but the tide may be turning.
Context is everything. For more than a year now, a handful of companies – some of which don't pay a dividend – have fueled gains in the stock market, leaving funds that don't hold those companies behind.
That goes a long way to explain why the T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth Fund (PRDGX) – a member of the Kiplinger 25, our favorite no-load mutual funds – has lagged the S&P 500 over the past 12 months.
The fund owns Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL), but not Nvidia (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOGL) or Meta Platforms (META), three of the biggest gainers over the past year. "It's been a tough relative period for anyone who's an income-oriented investor," says the fund's manager, Tom Huber. "But on an absolute basis, the fund has done well." Dividend Growth has gained 16.3% over the past 12 months; the S&P 500, 21.5%.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Increasing dividends matter more than yield at this fund. Huber favors large, competitively positioned firms that generate cash and have a goal to increase payouts over time. The fund's overall average dividend growth rate, 9.8% over the past 12 months, exceeds that of the S&P 500, which typically ranges between 5% and 7%, says Huber.
High interest rates have also been a hurdle for this dividend-stock fund; investors can earn fatter yields in money market funds. But rates are likely to fall in the coming months, which may turn investor attention toward dividend stocks again, says Huber.
Meanwhile, Huber is nibbling in discounted sectors, including consumer staples, energy and healthcare. Coca-Cola (KO) is a "quality company," he says, "that trades at a price-earnings multiple you haven't seen in a really long time."
And since the collapse of oil prices during COVID, many energy stocks, including Conoco-Phillips (COP), yielding 2.9%, and Exxon Mobil (XOM), yielding 3.2%, have become smarter about how they spend their extra cash. He's also a fan of discount retailer Dollar General (DG), which is benefiting from consumers seeking relief from higher prices.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Nellie joined Kiplinger in August 2011 after a seven-year stint in Hong Kong. There, she worked for the Wall Street Journal Asia, where as lifestyle editor, she launched and edited Scene Asia, an online guide to food, wine, entertainment and the arts in Asia. Prior to that, she was an editor at Weekend Journal, the Friday lifestyle section of the Wall Street Journal Asia. Kiplinger isn't Nellie's first foray into personal finance: She has also worked at SmartMoney (rising from fact-checker to senior writer), and she was a senior editor at Money.
-
-
Apple’s Strong Start in Virtual Reality
The Kiplinger Letter Apple’s first year in the VR market sets it up for long-term success. The tech giant’s vision will take years to pay off, though.
By John Miley Published
-
Integrating Messaging, Payments and Social Updates Into One Master App
Master apps have big potential, but they face regulatory hurdles.
By Zain Jaffer Published
-
Be Wary of Momentum Investing Strategies
Get to know momentum investing, one of the more puzzling and risky investing strategies in common use.
By Kim Clark Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Mixed Ahead of Key Inflation Data
Nvidia helped keep the Nasdaq and S&P 500 above water Monday, though the Dow Industrials wasn't so resilient.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Vanguard's Primecap Mutual Funds Reopen to Investors: What to Know
Vanguard opened Vanguard Primecap and Vanguard Primecap Core back up to new investors. Here's what to know about them.
By Kim Clark Published
-
Best Stocks to Buy for a Fed Rate Cut
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to start cutting interest rates at its next meeting and a lower federal funds rate could benefit these five stocks.
By Jeff Reeves Published
-
Why I'm Not Giving Up on Value Stocks
James Glassman explains why he still has faith in investing in value stocks.
By James K. Glassman Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Wild Week With a Win
Palantir Technologies and Sweetgreen were two notable gainers Friday, while Intel continued to fall.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally as Recession Fears Ease
Initial jobless claims fell more than expected last week, which helped calm fears of a slowing labor market.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Klaviyo Stock Spikes After Strong Earnings: What to Know
Klaviyo stock is rallying Thursday after the SaaS firm beat Q2 expectations and boosted its full-year outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published