Vanguard's Primecap Mutual Funds Reopen to Investors: What to Know
In June, Vanguard fully reopened Vanguard Primecap and Vanguard Primecap Core.
For the first time in at least 15 years, new investors can buy shares in two of Vanguard’s best-regarded actively managed mutual funds. In June, Vanguard fully reopened Vanguard Primecap (VPMCX) and Vanguard Primecap Core (VPCCX). Both funds are run by Primecap Management, described by Jeff DeMaso, editor of The Independent Vanguard Adviser newsletter, as, “arguably, one of the best active managers out there.”
Vanguard locked new investors out of Primecap in 2004 and out of Core in 2009, limiting existing investors to adding no more than $25,000 a year. The funds’ strong performances had attracted more money than the managers felt they could put to work in the long-term, value-priced growth opportunities they seek.
But in recent years, performance — especially at Primecap — has been lumpy. Investors have withdrawn more than $38 billion from Primecap since 2019 (leaving it with assets of $76.1 billion), and nearly $5 billion from Core (now with $13.2 billion). And, says Ryan Barksdale, who oversees Vanguard’s active stock funds, “the market has evolved,” creating new investment opportunities for additional cash. Both funds require a minimum initial investment of $3,000 for investor-class shares.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The two funds hold many of the same stocks. Both are tilted toward health care and industrial firms, and have benefited from a boom in Eli Lilly, which makes up more than 10% of each portfolio. Lilly has returned 94% over the past 12 months.
Although it can invest in stocks of any size, Primecap is currently weighted slightly more toward large companies. Charging an expense ratio of 0.38%, it has returned 27.5% over the past 12 months, beating the 24.6% return of the S&P 500. The fund gained 15.5% annualized over the past 15 years, compared with 14.8% for the S&P 500. Core, with expenses of 0.46%, has returned 25.4% over the past year; 14.7% over the past 15 years.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Kim Clark is a veteran financial journalist who has worked at Fortune, U.S News & World Report and Money magazines. She was part of a team that won a Gerald Loeb award for coverage of elder finances, and she won the Education Writers Association's top magazine investigative prize for exposing insurance agents who used false claims about college financial aid to sell policies. As a Kiplinger Fellow at Ohio State University, she studied delivery of digital news and information. Most recently, she worked as a deputy director of the Education Writers Association, leading the training of higher education journalists around the country. She is also a prize-winning gardener, and in her spare time, picks up litter.
-
-
How to Write a Fraud-Proof Check
Fraudsters have found clever ways to alter the names and amounts on checks you've written. Use these simple steps to prevent them from taking your money.
By Ella Vincent Published
-
Intel Braces for an Even Tougher Road Ahead
The Kiplinger Letter Amid a long, costly turnaround, Intel resets expectations again. Its new woes raise questions about U.S. industrial policy and global chip competition.
By John Miley Published
-
Best Stocks to Buy for a Fed Rate Cut
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to start cutting interest rates at its next meeting and a lower federal funds rate could benefit these five stocks.
By Jeff Reeves Published
-
Why I'm Not Giving Up on Value Stocks
James Glassman explains why he still has faith in investing in value stocks.
By James K. Glassman Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Wild Week With a Win
Palantir Technologies and Sweetgreen were two notable gainers Friday, while Intel continued to fall.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally as Recession Fears Ease
Initial jobless claims fell more than expected last week, which helped calm fears of a slowing labor market.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Klaviyo Stock Spikes After Strong Earnings: What to Know
Klaviyo stock is rallying Thursday after the SaaS firm beat Q2 expectations and boosted its full-year outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Is Robinhood Stock Still a Buy After Its Q2 Earnings Beat?
Robinhood stock is higher after the trading platform reported strong Q2 earnings results and analysts have been quick to chime in. Here's what they're saying.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Eli Lilly's Weight-Loss Drugs Fuel Beat-And-Raise Quarter
Eli Lilly stock is surging after the pharma giant beat Q2 estimates and lifted its full-year outlook. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle Mightily in Choppy Trading
The major benchmarks couldn't hold on to early gains as selling pressure returned to risk assets.
By Dan Burrows Published