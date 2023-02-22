Itching to Check Your Portfolio? It’s Time to Start Looking Again
Though the markets are still fluctuating, this expert sees an encouraging upward trend and is giving himself permission to check his investments.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
Last year, when the markets were miserable, my number one recommendation to my clients (and myself) was simply to not check your portfolio.
If you believe in the markets and the strength of the economy, you know and understand that downturns are typically a temporary occurrence. When you’re constantly looking at your portfolio and seeing it go down, down and down, you’re setting yourself up to make snap decisions based on bias and emotion, which isn’t in your best financial interests. It’s also not great for your mental health.
That’s one of the potential values that a financial planner can bring to the table for you — monitoring your portfolio for you during the rough times. They’re there to remind you about the long-term goals and to help keep you on track while things are bumpy.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The good news is that the clouds appear to be parting, and I’m looking at my portfolio again. The markets are still going up and down, which is to be expected, but we’re seeing an upward trend lately. As a financial planner, I’m giving myself permission now to start checking my portfolio again, because I think we’re moving in the right direction.
It’s something to keep in mind, in general: When the markets are massively down, don’t look, just keep trust that you’re investing in the long game and hold steady. When the markets are rebounding, go ahead and take a peek and enjoy seeing the numbers go up, because you’ve been patient.
I always like the advice “control the controllable,” and it works in this situation — you can’t control the stock market, but you can control your reaction to it. When it’s down, you should not look at it to avoid making panicked decisions. And when it’s up, if looking at your portfolio gives you hope, then by all means, enjoy taking a cautious look again.
Diversified, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration of an investment adviser does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the SEC. A copy of Diversified’s current written disclosure brochure which discusses, among other things, the firm’s business practices, services and fees, is available through the SEC’s website at: www.adviserinfo.sec.gov (opens in new tab). Investments in securities involve risk, including the possible loss of principal. The information on this website is not a recommendation nor an offer to sell (or solicitation of an offer to buy) securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.
In March 2010, Andrew Rosen joined Diversified (opens in new tab), bringing with him nine years of financial industry experience. As a financial planner, Andrew forges lifelong relationships with clients, coaching them through all stages of life. He has obtained his Series 6, 7 and 63, along with property/casualty and health/life insurance licenses.
-
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Dives 697 Points After Home Depot Revenue Miss
While Home Depot earnings disappointed, fellow blue-chip retailer Walmart climbed after its quarterly results.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
The Job Market for People With Disabilities Is Booming
A tight labor market in general, more work-from-home options and other accommodations have led to a surge in hiring, and programs can help workers with disabilities find jobs.
By Diane M. Winiarski, Certified Rehabilitation Counselor, Certified Disability Management Specialist • Published
-
The Job Market for People With Disabilities Is Booming
A tight labor market in general, more work-from-home options and other accommodations have led to a surge in hiring, and programs can help workers with disabilities find jobs.
By Diane M. Winiarski, Certified Rehabilitation Counselor, Certified Disability Management Specialist • Published
-
When Estate Planning, Don’t Let Mistakes Thwart Your Wishes
Should you work with an attorney to write your will, or can you do it yourself? That depends on a number of things, including where you live.
By James J. Ferraro, JD • Published
-
Financial Abuse Is on the Rise: What It Is and What to Do About It
Domestic violence almost always includes financial abuse. Here’s help on identifying and understanding it and how to get help and leave in a safe way.
By Stacy Francis, CFP®, CDFA®, CES™ • Published
-
Investment Gamification: Not All Cons, Some Important Pros
The gamification of investing can drive investor engagement and literacy, but it can also promote harmful investor behavior. Balance is imperative.
By Margaret Franklin, CFA • Published
-
Publicly Traded REITs vs. Non-Traded REITs: What’s the Difference?
As REITs gain in popularity, prospective investors should understand the relative pros and cons between these two investment vehicles.
By Edward E. Fernandez • Published
-
How Commercial Real Estate Investing Can Add Balance to Your Portfolio
Volatile economic conditions and uncertainty have investors worried, but alternative assets could help improve returns while managing risk.
By David Wieland • Published
-
The SECURE 2.0 Act’s Five Biggest Winners
Almost anyone planning for retirement wins with the SECURE 2.0 Act provisions, but some people could be bigger winners than others.
By Pam Krueger • Published
-
In ESG Investing, Money Changes Everything
ESG investors put their money where their mouths (and hearts and minds) are by investing in companies with better management of environmental, social and corporate governance factors.
By Stacy Francis, CFP®, CDFA®, CES™ • Published