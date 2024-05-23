How Spot Bitcoin ETFs Work: Are They Right for You?

Investors can now invest in bitcoin through traditional investment accounts rather than owning the cryptocurrency outright.

A bitcoin against a colorful abstract background.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Brian Spinelli, CFP®, AIF®
By
published

Bitcoin has had a phenomenal journey from a niche digital currency to a trillion-dollar asset class in a 15-year period.

The January 2024 approval of 11 spot bitcoin ETFs was a watershed moment, presenting investors with a gateway to being able to invest in bitcoin through their traditional investment accounts. We expect this will continue to boost broader investor adoption of bitcoin and attract investors who previously did not want to open a digital wallet or a digital asset custodial account. The approval of 11 products all at once can seem overwhelming, so the following guide can be used as a tool for investors who are interested in adding these types of investments to their portfolio.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Brian Spinelli, CFP®, AIF®
Brian Spinelli, CFP®, AIF®
Co-Chief Investment Officer, Halbert Hargrove

Brian Spinelli is based in Halbert Hargrove’s Orange County and Long Beach offices. His responsibilities encompass running the firm’s investment committee as well as advising individuals and institutions on their investment and wealth advisory needs. Brian was named to HH’s management team in 2012. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration – Finance from Loyola Marymount University in 2002 and his MBA from LMU in 2005. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional. Halbert Hargrove is the creator of LifePhase Investing and headquartered in Long Beach, Calif.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8