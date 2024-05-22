How Investors Can Avoid the Hype and Ditch FOMO for Good

Don’t be swayed by hot investing trends. Smart investors embrace financial authenticity by following their own plans, not the herd.

A woman smiles as she looks at her smartphone while sitting on her sofa.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Frank J. Legan
By
published

The surge in popularity of new age financial trends tempts many investors to dive in without considering the effects on their long-term financial goals. The allure of quick returns from cutting-edge sectors can be compelling. However, as we've seen with past financial frenzies — from the dot-com bubble to the housing market crash — following the crowd without a clear strategy can lead to precarious outcomes.

These episodes underscore the need for a more introspective approach to investing, one that resists the gravitational pull of market manias. Ask yourself: Am I experiencing FOMO (the fear of missing out) or do I have a true desire to include these sectors in my portfolio?

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Frank J. Legan
Frank J. Legan
Partner, Financial Adviser, Cedar Brook Group

Frank Legan is Partner, Financial Adviser and member of the Forward Look Committee at Cedar Brook Group, one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Northeast Ohio. Frank spends his days designing and implementing personalized financial planning strategies for corporate executives, closely held business owners, artists, families and retirees. He specializes in lifetime income strategies, investment advice and estate planning services. He also works with businesses to develop strategic and succession planning strategies. He is the author of "The Humanity Factor," a book about focusing on your strengths, guiding you through a personalized, step-by-step guide to financial planning.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8