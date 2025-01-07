Gold Investments Continue to Shine

Costco shoppers have been clearing shelves of the retailer's one-ounce gold bars. U.S. investors have poured almost $2 billion over the past 12 months into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that hold gold bullion. And central bankers around the world have been snapping up 67% more gold bricks so far this year than they did as recently as 2021.

There are plenty of reasons investors should include at least a little gold in their portfolios. Although gold prices can be volatile, over the long sweep of history, the precious metal has maintained value.

Giovanni Staunovo, a commodities analyst at UBS Securities, says persistent inflation in the U.S. and wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have been key reasons gold prices have more than doubled in the past decade, to more than $2,600 an ounce.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

He expects gold prices to reach $2,900 in 2025 thanks to continuing demand from central banks and interest-rate cuts that are likely to weaken the U.S. dollar, which typically moves inversely to gold prices. For many investors, a 5% allocation to gold strikes the right balance of risk and return, he says.

It may be fun to jingle an ounce of gold in your pocket, but ETFs have other advantages. You don't have to worry about storage, and you can turn your gold fund into money with the click of a button.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares (GLDM) is one of the largest and fastest-growing gold ETFs. The fund has garnered more than $1 billion in net inflows over the past year, bringing assets to $9.1 billion. With an expense ratio of 0.1%, it is a lower-priced clone of the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), which has more than $74 billion in assets and charges 0.4% in annual expenses.

The mini fund has slightly higher returns than its larger counterpart thanks to a lower expense ratio, but because it is smaller, it trades a bit less efficiently.

(Image credit: Kiplinger)

Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here .