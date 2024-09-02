A State Street Fund Excels in Rough Year for Healthcare Stocks
The healthcare sector has lagged the broader market, but this State Street fund outperformed its peers thanks to its market cap weighting.
Despite an early 2024 rally, healthcare shares continue to lag the broad market. Over the past 12 months, the S&P 500 Index climbed 22.1%; health stocks, a modest 13.5%. Enthusiasm about artificial intelligence (AI) stocks sapped investor attention from defensive sectors, including health.
Healthcare remains an attractive sector, although it doesn't move as one block. On the plus side, an ongoing post-COVID ramp-up in patients getting surgery and treatment is boosting health-facility stocks.
Weight-loss drugs and their potential to treat other ailments could lift earnings for key drug players for years. The sector even has an artificial intelligence angle, from accelerating drug research to precision medicine therapies. And though aging demographics is an old story, it remains a growth driver for the sector.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Why we chose the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF
Last month in the Kiplinger ETF 20, our favorite cheap ETFs to buy, we replaced the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) with State Street Global Advisor's Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV). Both funds hold the same 63 healthcare stocks, but the Invesco fund gives equal stakes to each firm and gained 5.9% over the past 12 months; the SPDR ETF weights each holding by market value and advanced 13.3%.
Size helped over the past year, and we think that trend will continue. Just 15 health stocks beat the S&P 500 over the past 12 months, and most rank among the largest by market cap. Sector heavyweight Eli Lilly (LLY) soared 78% over the past 12 months; biotech giants Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) and Amgen (AMGN) gained 45% and 46%, respectively.
By contrast, the rest of the sector was a drag. More than 20 stocks lost value over the past year, led by DexCom (DXCM), down 45%, which makes devices for people with diabetes.
Investors can expect the U.S. presidential election to inject some choppiness into health shares. Firms with strongholds in their businesses and heaps of cash on their balance sheets can best navigate that challenge, say BofA Securities analysts.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Nellie joined Kiplinger in August 2011 after a seven-year stint in Hong Kong. There, she worked for the Wall Street Journal Asia, where as lifestyle editor, she launched and edited Scene Asia, an online guide to food, wine, entertainment and the arts in Asia. Prior to that, she was an editor at Weekend Journal, the Friday lifestyle section of the Wall Street Journal Asia. Kiplinger isn't Nellie's first foray into personal finance: She has also worked at SmartMoney (rising from fact-checker to senior writer), and she was a senior editor at Money.
-
-
Quitting Your Job? Check This Retirement Point First
Here are some factors to consider if you want to quick, but don't want to lose gains on retirement funds.
By David Rodeck Published
-
Gift and Estate Tax vs Capital Gains Tax: Which Is Less?
Capital gains tax rates might be lower than the gift and estate tax rate, but how you handle your estate and whether you use a trust can make a big difference in taxes owed.
By Rustin Diehl, JD, LLM Published
-
Gift and Estate Tax vs Capital Gains Tax: Which Is Less?
Capital gains tax rates might be lower than the gift and estate tax rate, but how you handle your estate and whether you use a trust can make a big difference in taxes owed.
By Rustin Diehl, JD, LLM Published
-
Five Ways to Lower Your Risk in Retirement
If you're losing sleep at night worrying about your investments, you might want to consider the benefits of protecting at least some of your principal.
By Mike Decker, NSSA® Published
-
Tech Stock Dividends Worth Checking Out
Tech stock dividends are increasingly becoming part of the sector's growth story. Here's what investors should be looking for.
By Anne Kates Smith Published
-
Want to Move to Portugal? What to Consider Financially
Knowing what to expect when it comes to your taxes, investments, real estate, Social Security benefits and other money-related issues is critical.
By Alex Ingrim, Chartered MCSI Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Nabs Record High Ahead of Labor Day
Friday's price action was choppy ahead of the long holiday weekend, but an in-line inflation report and late-day burst of buying power kept stocks above water.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Dell Stock: Wall Street Sees More Upside After Earnings
Dell stock is higher Friday after the PC maker beat Q2 expectations, but analysts think there's more room to run. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Lululemon Stock's Price Troubles Continue After Earnings
Lululemon stock is lower Friday after the company's second-quarter revenue came up short and it cut its full-year outlook.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Why Ulta Beauty Stock Is Still a Buy After Earnings
Ulta Beauty stock is falling Friday after disappointing earnings, but Wall Street isn't worried. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published