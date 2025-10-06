Striking Gold (or Gas): A Financial Pro Unpacks the Nuances of Energy Investing
Investing in the energy industry, particularly oil and gas, involves understanding the facts about how projects generate returns through cash flow and long-term asset building, while also being aware of the risks.
The energy industry is one of the most-talked-about areas of the global economy. It's also one of the most misunderstood.
Oil and gas fuel nearly every aspect of modern life, from cars and planes to plastics and fertilizers, yet the public conversation often veers into extremes.
On one end of the spectrum are claims that renewable energy will soon make fossil fuels irrelevant. On the other are stories of instant wealth from oil wells that strike it big.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Kiplinger's Adviser Intel, formerly known as Building Wealth, is a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.
The reality is more nuanced. For investors, the real challenge lies in separating fact from fiction and understanding how oil and gas projects create value.
How energy projects generate returns
At its core, an oil and gas project is about converting underground resources into products the market demands.
A project's economics depend on how much oil or gas can be produced, the price it can command and how efficiently it's brought to market.
Returns generally come in two forms:
Cash flow. This is the income generated as oil and gas are sold, with distributions going to investors once operating expenses are covered.
Long-term value creation through asset building. This occurs as new wells are drilled, reserves grow and technology or operational improvements enhance performance.
Over time, these developments compound, building a stronger, more attractive asset base. When the time comes to sell, the portfolio can command a multiple on exit, generating significant value beyond cash flow.
In other words, investors might benefit both from steady income and from the capital appreciation that comes when assets are strategically grown and sold for a premium.
The risks beneath the surface
Energy investing isn't without risk. Subsurface geology is never a sure thing, even with advanced imaging and data analysis.
Operational challenges can also arise, in part because drilling and completing wells is complex, requiring technical precision and reliable service providers.
On top of that, oil and gas prices are famously volatile, shifting with global supply and demand in ways that can quickly alter a project's profitability.
Looking for expert tips to grow and preserve your wealth? Sign up for Adviser Intel (formerly known as Building Wealth), our free, twice-weekly newsletter.
Regulatory and environmental factors add another layer of uncertainty. Shifting policies or new compliance requirements can change the economics of a project just as surely as a drop in commodity prices.
What savvy investors watch
Because the stakes are high, investors should look beyond the surface story of any energy deal. The experience of the management team is one of the strongest indicators of potential success.
Operators with a history of executing projects in similar basins bring both technical skill and credibility.
The quality of the geology and the development plan is another essential factor. Projects located in proven basins with a repeatable drilling strategy generally carry less risk than speculative plays in untested areas.
Just as important is alignment of interests: When operators commit their own capital alongside outside investors, their incentives are directly tied to performance.
Transparency and realism also matter. Projects that report clearly and use conservative price assumptions provide investors with a clearer picture of both potential upside and potential downside.
Related Content
- Tax Advantages of Oil and Gas Investments: What You Need to Know
- The Best Energy ETFs to Buy
- Striking Oil in Opportunity Zones: Now Might Be the Best Time to Invest
- How to Find the Best Oil Stocks to Buy
- Kiplinger Energy Outlook: Gasoline Prices Holding Steady
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Jay Young is the Founder and CEO of King Operating Corporation, headquartered in Addison, Texas. Jay earned his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from Angelo State University. His journey started with various roles that eventually led to the establishment of King Operating Corporation in October 1996. Prior to establishing King, Jay gained experience with roles in both finance and the oil and gas industry. He served as Vice President and a Registered Representative of Texakoma Financial, Inc., worked with stocks and commodities as a Vice President at Dillon Gage and traded stocks at World Market Equities.
-
-
AMD Stock Surges on OpenAI Deal
Advanced Micro Devices could see tens of billions of dollars in new revenue from the ChatGPT maker as the AI infrastructure buildout accelerates.
-
These Stocks Dipped in 2025. Do They Have Value?
If you are looking to add new long-term positions to your portfolio, as you should, this is the time to examine stocks that the market shuns.
-
AMD Stock Surges on OpenAI Deal
Advanced Micro Devices could see tens of billions of dollars in new revenue from the ChatGPT maker as the AI infrastructure buildout accelerates.
-
These Stocks Dipped in 2025. Do They Have Value?
If you are looking to add new long-term positions to your portfolio, as you should, this is the time to examine stocks that the market shuns.
-
Escaping the New Golden Handcuffs: A Financial Expert Has a Plan for Today's Executives
Feeling stuck in your job? It could be your complicated compensation package, but it also could be where you live, your family or even how you view yourself.
-
Stock Market Winners and Losers of the 'Big, Beautiful' Bill
Defense, manufacturing and tech should prosper, while health care and green energy stocks face hurdles.
-
I'm a Financial Planner: Here's How to Invest Like the Wealthy, Even if You Don't Have Millions
Private market investments, once exclusive to the ultra-wealthy and institutions, have become more accessible to individual investors, thanks to regulatory changes and new investment structures.
-
Four Ways a Massive Emergency Fund Can Hurt You More Than It Helps
Saving too much could mean you're missing opportunities to put your money to work. Redirect some of that money toward paying off debt, building retirement funds, fulfilling a dream or investing in higher-growth options.
-
With Buffett Retiring, Should You Invest in a Berkshire Copycat?
Warren Buffett will step down at the end of this year. Should you explore one of a handful of Berkshire Hathaway clones or copycat funds?
-
I'm a Financial Planner: How to Dodge a Retirement Danger You May Not Have Heard About
Timing is everything, and sequence of returns risk can mean the difference between a retirement nest egg that's overflowing … or empty.