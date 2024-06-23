Kiplinger Special: The Long-Term Future of the U.S. Economy

Kiplinger's report into what it will take to maintain a healthy economic growth rate.

David Payne
By
published

Instead of looking ahead to the next quarter or next year, let’s explore how fast the economy can grow in the long run, this decade and beyond. Over a long stretch of time, small jiggles in GDP growth can spell the difference between broad prosperity and hardship, or between the government being able to pay its debt and getting overwhelmed by red ink.  This special report takes a look at the factors that govern the economy’s potential, and what could alter them. 

David Payne
David Payne
Staff Economist, The Kiplinger Letter

David is both staff economist and reporter for The Kiplinger Letter, overseeing Kiplinger forecasts for the U.S. and world economies. Previously, he was senior principal economist in the Center for Forecasting and Modeling at IHS/GlobalInsight, and an economist in the Chief Economist's Office of the U.S. Department of Commerce. David has co-written weekly reports on economic conditions since 1992, and has forecasted GDP and its components since 1995, beating the Blue Chip Indicators forecasts two-thirds of the time. David is a Certified Business Economist as recognized by the National Association for Business Economics. He has two master's degrees and is ABD in economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

