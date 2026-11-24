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To help you understand what is going on in the economy our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…
Inflation is too high. You know it. We know it. The question: When will it get under control? And what will it take to achieve that? After five years of inflation exceeding the Federal Reserve’s goal of 2%, what must the Fed do to rein it in, and at what cost?
Inflation, now near 4%, can get down to 3%, we think. The gradually higher interest rates the Fed is preparing to implement should help a bit. So will the calendar, as the year-over-year comparison the government uses to calculate inflation each month stops being worsened by this year’s energy price spike. Fuel prices will still be high next spring, but not higher than they were 12 months earlier. That effect alone will yield some good monthly inflation reports. 2027 may even sport a benign headline inflation rate.
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But... Inflation outside of energy is too entrenched after years of running high. This began amid COVID-19 and continued afterward, when wage gains shot up. Now, you see the resulting price rises in many services: Medical care, car repairs, water service, trash pickup, yard work, entertainment, etc. a relentless incline.
Goods prices aren’t helping. Normally, goods tend to decline a bit in price over time as manufacturers find greater efficiencies. But now, with tariffs adding to import costs, goods are actually adding to inflation.
The artificial intelligence frenzy is jacking up the price of electronics, as tech companies buy up memory chips and other components for new data centers. None of these factors look likely to let up anytime soon, unfortunately. So, to get inflation durably back to 2%, the Fed needs to increase interest rates by enough to really slow the economy, and even force it into a recession. The hikes it has enacted or plans to — a quarter-point in September, another half-point between December and January —won’t be enough to hit the brakes and really squeeze out this inflation.
For better or worse, we doubt the Fed has the stomach to hurt the economy with such a rate-hiking campaign, the way the central bank did in the early 1980s. That was harsh medicine that sparked a painful recession but did break the inflation that raged out of control in the 70s. Today’s inflation, though painful, is not as bad as what the Fed faced then, making it harder to justify slamming the economy now.
Given all this, expect a mix of elevated inflation and higher interest rates. Figure on inflation settling around 3% next year and the fed funds rate rising by about one percentage point from its current level. Consumers who are weary of rising prices probably won’t celebrate “just” 3%. And borrowers who are stretched by today’s rates won’t enjoy paying a bit more. But savers will like earning more on cash. Bond yields will also rise, as will the dollar’s value. And Uncle Sam’s tab for borrowing will grow by $100 billion for each Fed rate hike, adding to the deficit.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up and make the most of your investments and your money.Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
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David is both staff economist and reporter for The Kiplinger Letter, overseeing Kiplinger forecasts for the U.S. and world economies. Previously, he was senior principal economist in the Center for Forecasting and Modeling at IHS/GlobalInsight, and an economist in the Chief Economist's Office of the U.S. Department of Commerce. David has co-written weekly reports on economic conditions since 1992, and has forecasted GDP and its components since 1995, beating the Blue Chip Indicators forecasts two-thirds of the time. David is a Certified Business Economist as recognized by the National Association for Business Economics. He has two master's degrees and is ABD in economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.