All AI Regulations Are Not Created Equal: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Tech advocates push Congress to define different types of AI as regulations emerge.
As a groundswell builds for the federal government to tighten regs on AI, deciding exactly what to regulate, and how to do it, will be difficult.
As a groundswell builds for the federal government to tighten regs on AI, deciding exactly what to regulate, and how to do it, will be difficult.
The sudden burst of attention centers on one specific emerging AI technology: generative AI, such as ChatGPT, which uses written text prompts to churn out content that is remarkably human-like. But all of AI tech is often swept up in today’s debate.
One of the key things to watch: how Congress defines AI. AI is widely used in numerous applications that don’t pose the same risks to safety, copyright, privacy and other factors. Other areas making use of it include enhancing wireless networks, medical diagnostics and earth science. Plus, AI has been used for years in everything from e-mail spam filtering to translation to music recommendations to robotics.
Some ideas to thread the needle:
- Separate “high-risk AI systems” from others that pose less risk.
- Make explicit exceptions for what’s not covered.
- Give consumers more transparency when it comes to results that come from ChatGPT and other generative AI tools.
- Pass a federal privacy law to address consumer data.
Tech advocates are worried about hindering U.S. innovation with new laws and are pushing Congress to clarify existing regulations that already address AI. Regs that treat all areas of AI the same would hinder lots of everyday tech. All of these knotty challenges will rear their heads as new bills get written.

