AI Regulation is Looming: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts

The tech revolution has been upon us for decades, whether it was the boom in televisions, computers or cell phones. Now the latest hot topic is AI or artificial intelligence.

As Congress closely monitors the boom in artificial intelligence tech, lawmakers are readying to draft legislation addressing transparency, accountability, national security and other issues that new forms of AI present.

Note Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) sweeping proposal, which would require companies to allow independent experts to review and test AI ahead of a public release or update, and give users access to those results.

Schumer said he’s been working for months with major industry players to develop his plan. He has released only a framework so far. Expect it to be refined in the coming weeks.

The latest on AI regulation from Washington

Regulating AI has broad bipartisan support, but agreement could be tough — toxic partisanship may become a stumbling block as legislative text is written. President Biden has urged Congress to act to make sure new AI products are safe.

Meanwhile, federal agencies across Washington are hard at work on AI. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (opens in new tab) has released nonbinding guidelines. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (opens in new tab) is seeking public comment on how best to regulate AI and the Federal Trade Commission (opens in new tab) (FTC) is investigating possible regs. And, of course, the White House put out an “AI Bill of Rights (opens in new tab)” last year with key principles.

Does spending more on tech make it safer?

How do you make sure smart-home technology both works and is secure? It often pays to spend a little more, to start.

Experts say super-cheap gadgets, commonly found online, may not work well or may lack the needed software updates to fix bugs or patch security flaws. The way they store, analyze or share personal data may not follow best practices. And customer service may be shoddy if issues arise. That’s not to say lower-cost gadgets are always to be avoided. Many products have fallen in price and will still work well.

Look for vendors with a long track record. It’s worth closely reading the terms and agreement for security and privacy policies.

