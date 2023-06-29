How AI Could Have Positive and Negative Effects on Cybersecurity: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
AI's rapid growth could result in more sophisticated cybersecurity scams.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is advancing at a rapid pace. To help you understand what is going on and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly-experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest...
Businesses face a new cybersecurity threat: The rise of generative artificial intelligence from OpenAI, Microsoft, Alphabet and many others. Here’s how this changes the cyber landscape and how to cope with more costly and complex threats.
Adversaries are rushing to use generative AI, the new tech that can quickly generate text, computer code, photos, etc., from written prompts by harnessing AI to find patterns in existing data.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
How can attackers use this advanced AI?
Start with AI-generated phishing scams, the phony e-mails that try to lure unsuspecting victims into clicking links and downloading malicious software or sharing login info. AI will reduce awkward phrasing or misspellings that are giveaways for fake messages, as foreign hackers churn out realistic text with AI.
The AI systems can also create malicious code that evades detection, even as ChatGPT and other tools aim to prevent this technique and other nefarious uses.
How can generative AI improve security?
There's also a benefit to AI as the tools get in the hands of more cyber pros. The tech can look through huge amounts of threat data and churn out summaries, including reports for nontechnical business executives. It promises to answer security questions, offer advice, speed up responses and more. Leading the way is Microsoft’s new product, Security Copilot.
However, it comes with a critical limitation: It won’t always be accurate, and needs improvement.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
Related Content
- Scams Cost Consumers $8.8 Billion in 2022 — The Top Five Frauds
- Meta Warns of ChatGPT Scams On Facebook and Instagram
- Before Installing the ChatGPT iPhone App, Consider These Privacy Risks
John Miley is a Senior Associate Editor at The Kiplinger Letter. He mainly covers technology, telecom and education, but will jump on other important business topics as needed. In his role, he provides timely forecasts about emerging technologies, business trends and government regulations. He also edits stories for the weekly publication and has written and edited e-mail newsletters.
He joined Kiplinger in August 2010 as a reporter for Kiplinger's Personal Finance magazine, where he wrote stories, fact-checked articles and researched investing data. After two years at the magazine, he moved to the Letter, where he has been for the last decade. He holds a BA from Bates College and a master’s degree in magazine journalism from Northwestern University, where he specialized in business reporting. An avid runner and a former decathlete, he has written about fitness and competed in triathlons.
-
-
The Best QQQ Stocks To Buy Now
The Invesco QQQ fund gives investors an easy way to gain exposure to top tech and tech-adjacent stocks. Here, we feature nine of the hottest names in the ETF.
By Tom Taulli • Published
-
Why You Need Medical, Financial Powers of Attorney for Your High School Grad
Medical and financial powers of attorney should be signed before anything goes wrong, so it’s a good idea to get them before your adult child goes to college.
By Marguerita M. Cheng, CFP® • Published
-
Watch Out for Bad Hurricanes This Year Due to Warmer Seas: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Although meteorologists expect an average 2023 hurricane season, storms could be stronger due to above-normal sea temperatures.
By Jim Patterson • Published
-
S&P 500 Companies Are Reducing Buybacks: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Understand why the 2023 outlook for S&P 500 companies includes less cash spending and fewer buybacks.
By Rodrigo Sermeño • Published
-
How the Debt Ceiling Negotiations Affect the Budget: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Here's why a compromise on the debt ceiling means more spending caps for future annual budgets.
By Sean Lengell • Published
-
Banks Tighten Loan Criteria Following Mass Withdrawals: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts After mass withdrawals in 2023, some small banks have enacted stricter loan criteria, and customers are looking for big returns.
By Rodrigo Sermeño • Published
-
U.S. Debt on Course to Balloon Before It Shrinks: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts See why U.S. debt will continue to rise, thanks to factors such as inflation, Medicare, and Social Security spending.
By David Payne • Published
-
Mixed Bag on Business Costs as Manufacturing Costs Fall, Oil is Headed Up: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Mixed bag on business costs as manufacturing and gas prices fall, but oil is up: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
By David Payne • Published
-
Text-Generating AI Faces Major Legal Risks: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Major legal risks to text-generating artificial intelligence: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
By John Miley • Published
-
Farmers Face Lower Costs, Greater Weather Risks: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Farmers Face Lower Costs, Greater Weather Risks: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
By Matthew Housiaux • Published