Women's sport to pass $1B in revenue in 2024: The Kiplinger Letter
Revenue from elite-level women’s sports should hit $1.3 billion in 2024, according to Deloitte.
To help you understand the growth behind the global business of women's sports and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts
Look for 2024 to be a milestone year for the business of women’s sports, crossing the billion-dollar mark for the first time globally.
In fact, total revenue for elite-level women’s sports should hit nearly $1.3 billion, according to Deloitte. That’s 300% higher than the professional services company’s last analysis in 2021.
Commercial sales are driving growth, including team sponsorships and partnership deals, league-wide sponsorships, merchandising sales, licensing and other non-gameday revenue. Sales of broadcast rights and gameday revenue rank second and third for revenue segments. (Broadcast rights drive men’s revenue.)
The boom is fueled by investors seeking a growing market at a modest cost relative to men’s sports. The spending will help boost female athletics at all levels.
North America accounts for over half the global market. The two top sports are soccer ($555 million) and basketball ($354 million). Golf and tennis are big, too. The top moneymaking event? The quadrennial FIFA Women’s World Cup. The popular global soccer tournament scored more than $570 million last year.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter
Sean Lengell covers Congress and government policy for The Kiplinger Letter. Before joining Kiplinger in January 2017 he served as a congressional reporter for eight years with the Washington Examiner and the Washington Times. He previously covered local news for the Tampa (Fla.) Tribune. A native of northern Illinois who spent much of his youth in St. Petersburg, Fla., he holds a bachelor's degree in English from Marquette University.
