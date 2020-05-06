 What If You Get a Stimulus Check for a Dead Person?

What to Do If You Get a Stimulus Check for a Dead Person

The IRS now has specific guidance on what to do if you receive a stimulus check for a deceased person.

By Rocky Mengle, Tax Editor
May 6, 2020

There have certainly been hiccups in the IRS's efforts to get stimulus checks out as quickly as possible. Add sending checks to dead people to the list. People who received checks for relatives who are no longer with us were scratching their heads wondering what they should do with the money. Keep it? Deposit it into an estate account? Send it back? Donate it to charity? Something else?

At first, the IRS pretty much ignored the issue—they had bigger fish to fry. But then they said to send it back, but they didn't say how. Now, however, the IRS has specific guidance on what to do if you receive a stimulus check for a deceased person.

Who Needs to Return a Stimulus Payment

The IRS says that a stimulus payment made to someone who died before receiving it should be returned to the government. The entire payment should be returned, unless it was made payable to joint filers and one spouse is still alive. In that case, you only need to return the portion of the payment made on account of the deceased person. This amount will be $1,200, unless your joint adjusted gross income exceeded $150,000.

If You Received a Paper Check and Have Not Cashed It

If you received a paper stimulus check, and you have not cashed it, follow these steps:

  • Write "Void" in the endorsement section on the back of the check;
  • Mail the voided check immediately to the appropriate IRS location listed below;
  • Don't staple, bend, or paper clip the check; and
  • Include a note stating the reason for returning the check.

Cashed Paper Checks and Direct Deposit Payments

If the payment was by paper check and you have cashed it, or if the payment was a direct deposit, follow these steps:

  • Submit a personal check, money order, etc., immediately to the appropriate IRS location listed below;
  • Make the check/money order payable to "U.S. Treasury";
  • Write "2020EIP" and the deceased person's taxpayer identification number (social security number or individual taxpayer identification number) on the check or money order; and
  • Include a brief explanation of the reason for returning the payment.

Where to Send the Returned Payment

Here are the IRS mailing addresses to use for returning stimulus check payments.

Mailing Addresses for Returning Stimulus Check Payments

If you live in… Mail to this address
Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, VermontAndover Refund Inquiry Unit
1310 Lowell St.
Mail Stop 666A
Andover, MA 01810
Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, VirginiaAtlanta Refund Inquiry Unit
4800 Buford Hwy.
Mail Stop 112
Chamblee, GA 30341
Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, TexasAustin Refund Inquiry Unit
3651 S Interregional Hwy. 35
Mail Stop 6542
Austin, TX 78741
New YorkBrookhaven Refund Inquiry Unit
5000 Corporate Ct.
Mail Stop 547
Holtsville, NY 11742
Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, WyomingFresno Refund Inquiry Unit
5045 E Butler Ave.
Mail Stop B2007
Fresno, CA 93888
Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, Ohio, West VirginiaKansas City Refund Inquiry Unit
333 W Pershing Rd.
Mail Stop 6800, N-2
Kansas City, MO 64108
Alabama, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, TennesseeMemphis Refund Inquiry Unit
5333 Getwell Rd.
Mail Stop 8422
Memphis, TN 38118
District of Columbia, Idaho, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Rhode IslandPhiladelphia Refund Inquiry Unit
2970 Market St.
DP 3-L08-151
Philadelphia, PA 19104
A foreign country, U.S. possession or territory, or use an APO or FPO address, or file Form 2555 or 4563, or are a dual-status alienAustin Refund Inquiry Unit
3651 S Interregional Hwy. 35
Mail Stop 6542 AUSC
Austin, TX 78741

