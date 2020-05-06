What to Do If You Get a Stimulus Check for a Dead Person

The IRS now has specific guidance on what to do if you receive a stimulus check for a deceased person. Getty Images By Rocky Mengle, Tax Editor May 6, 2020 There have certainly been hiccups in the IRS's efforts to get stimulus checks out as quickly as possible. Add sending checks to dead people to the list. People who received checks for relatives who are no longer with us were scratching their heads wondering what they should do with the money. Keep it? Deposit it into an estate account? Send it back? Donate it to charity? Something else? Get A Step Ahead: Sign up for Kiplinger's free daily e-newsletter on the coronavirus' economic impact At first, the IRS pretty much ignored the issue—they had bigger fish to fry. But then they said to send it back, but they didn't say how. Now, however, the IRS has specific guidance on what to do if you receive a stimulus check for a deceased person. Sponsored Content SEE ALSO: Who's Not Getting a Stimulus Check Who Needs to Return a Stimulus Payment The IRS says that a stimulus payment made to someone who died before receiving it should be returned to the government. The entire payment should be returned, unless it was made payable to joint filers and one spouse is still alive. In that case, you only need to return the portion of the payment made on account of the deceased person. This amount will be $1,200, unless your joint adjusted gross income exceeded $150,000. If You Received a Paper Check and Have Not Cashed It If you received a paper stimulus check, and you have not cashed it, follow these steps: Write "Void" in the endorsement section on the back of the check; Mail the voided check immediately to the appropriate IRS location listed below; Don't staple, bend, or paper clip the check; and Include a note stating the reason for returning the check. SEE ALSO: Are We Going to Get a Second Round of Stimulus Checks for $2,000 Each Month? Cashed Paper Checks and Direct Deposit Payments If the payment was by paper check and you have cashed it, or if the payment was a direct deposit, follow these steps: Submit a personal check, money order, etc., immediately to the appropriate IRS location listed below; Make the check/money order payable to "U.S. Treasury"; Write "2020EIP" and the deceased person's taxpayer identification number (social security number or individual taxpayer identification number) on the check or money order; and Include a brief explanation of the reason for returning the payment. SEE ALSO: Where's My Stimulus Check? Use the IRS's "Get My Payment" Portal to Find Out Where to Send the Returned Payment Here are the IRS mailing addresses to use for returning stimulus check payments. Mailing Addresses for Returning Stimulus Check Payments If you live in… Mail to this address Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, VermontAndover Refund Inquiry Unit1310 Lowell St. Mail Stop 666AAndover, MA 01810 Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, VirginiaAtlanta Refund Inquiry Unit4800 Buford Hwy.Mail Stop 112Chamblee, GA 30341 Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, TexasAustin Refund Inquiry Unit3651 S Interregional Hwy. 35Mail Stop 6542Austin, TX 78741 New YorkBrookhaven Refund Inquiry Unit5000 Corporate Ct.Mail Stop 547Holtsville, NY 11742 Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, WyomingFresno Refund Inquiry Unit5045 E Butler Ave.Mail Stop B2007Fresno, CA 93888 Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, Ohio, West VirginiaKansas City Refund Inquiry Unit333 W Pershing Rd.Mail Stop 6800, N-2Kansas City, MO 64108 Alabama, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, TennesseeMemphis Refund Inquiry Unit5333 Getwell Rd.Mail Stop 8422Memphis, TN 38118 District of Columbia, Idaho, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Rhode IslandPhiladelphia Refund Inquiry Unit2970 Market St.DP 3-L08-151Philadelphia, PA 19104 A foreign country, U.S. possession or territory, or use an APO or FPO address, or file Form 2555 or 4563, or are a dual-status alienAustin Refund Inquiry Unit3651 S Interregional Hwy. 35Mail Stop 6542 AUSCAustin, TX 78741 SEE ALSO: Your 2020 Stimulus Check: How Much? When? And Other Questions Answered Sign Up for Kiplinger's Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more – straight to your e-mail. Sign up