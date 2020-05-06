What to Do If You Get a Stimulus Check for a Dead Person

The IRS now has specific guidance on what to do if you receive a stimulus check for a deceased person.

There have certainly been hiccups in the IRS's efforts to get stimulus checks out as quickly as possible. Add sending checks to dead people to the list. People who received checks for relatives who are no longer with us were scratching their heads wondering what they should do with the money. Keep it? Deposit it into an estate account? Send it back? Donate it to charity? Something else?

At first, the IRS pretty much ignored the issue—they had bigger fish to fry. But then they said to send it back, but they didn't say how. Now, however, the IRS has specific guidance on what to do if you receive a stimulus check for a deceased person.

Who Needs to Return a Stimulus Payment

The IRS says that a stimulus payment made to someone who died before receiving it should be returned to the government. The entire payment should be returned, unless it was made payable to joint filers and one spouse is still alive. In that case, you only need to return the portion of the payment made on account of the deceased person. This amount will be $1,200, unless your joint adjusted gross income exceeded $150,000.

If You Received a Paper Check and Have Not Cashed It

If you received a paper stimulus check, and you have not cashed it, follow these steps:



Write "Void" in the endorsement section on the back of the check;

Mail the voided check immediately to the appropriate IRS location listed below;

Don't staple, bend, or paper clip the check; and

Include a note stating the reason for returning the check.

Cashed Paper Checks and Direct Deposit Payments

If the payment was by paper check and you have cashed it, or if the payment was a direct deposit, follow these steps:



Submit a personal check, money order, etc., immediately to the appropriate IRS location listed below;

Make the check/money order payable to "U.S. Treasury";

Write "2020EIP" and the deceased person's taxpayer identification number (social security number or individual taxpayer identification number) on the check or money order; and

Include a brief explanation of the reason for returning the payment.

Where to Send the Returned Payment

Here are the IRS mailing addresses to use for returning stimulus check payments.



Mailing Addresses for Returning Stimulus Check Payments

If you live in… Mail to this address Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont Andover Refund Inquiry Unit

1310 Lowell St.

Mail Stop 666A

Andover, MA 01810 Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Virginia Atlanta Refund Inquiry Unit

4800 Buford Hwy.

Mail Stop 112

Chamblee, GA 30341 Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Texas Austin Refund Inquiry Unit

3651 S Interregional Hwy. 35

Mail Stop 6542

Austin, TX 78741 New York Brookhaven Refund Inquiry Unit

5000 Corporate Ct.

Mail Stop 547

Holtsville, NY 11742 Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming Fresno Refund Inquiry Unit

5045 E Butler Ave.

Mail Stop B2007

Fresno, CA 93888 Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, Ohio, West Virginia Kansas City Refund Inquiry Unit

333 W Pershing Rd.

Mail Stop 6800, N-2

Kansas City, MO 64108 Alabama, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee Memphis Refund Inquiry Unit

5333 Getwell Rd.

Mail Stop 8422

Memphis, TN 38118 District of Columbia, Idaho, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island Philadelphia Refund Inquiry Unit

2970 Market St.

DP 3-L08-151

Philadelphia, PA 19104 A foreign country, U.S. possession or territory, or use an APO or FPO address, or file Form 2555 or 4563, or are a dual-status alien Austin Refund Inquiry Unit

3651 S Interregional Hwy. 35

Mail Stop 6542 AUSC

Austin, TX 78741