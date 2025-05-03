Three Things ‘Star Wars’ Fans Taught Me About Tax

Happy May the Fourth! Each year, May 4 commemorates the celebrated franchise, “Star Wars.” People across the globe celebrate Star Wars Day by watching the movies and TV series, dressing up as their favorite characters, or simply enjoying food and activities that are “Star Wars” themed.

But as a tax writer and fairly new Star Wars fan, I decided to celebrate a little uniquely: What things can the beloved franchise teach me about taxes?

Well, surprisingly, quite a bit. From a conversation with a stormtrooper to researching the tariff war that began the storyline, here are three tax considerations “Star Wars” fans have taught me.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

1. Living near ‘Star Wars’ in Florida could save you on taxes

“Star Wars” fans have taught me that many of the franchise’s film sites are outside the country.

Places like Norway, Italy, and Tunisia feature semi-exotic locales used in the franchise. Their connection with the series has caused many tourists to travel to those sites, leaving some wanting to move to the breathtaking vistas. But a big move may be cost-prohibitive.

Yet while you may not be able to live on a film set or afford an expensive trip, you could relocate near a “Star Wars” destination and potentially save on taxes.

How? Well…

“Star Wars” fans know Walt Disney World, Florida, opened “Galaxy’s Edge” in recent years. Galaxy’s Edge has attractions, restaurants, and shops that make it look like you have stepped into the fictional world of “Star Wars,” complete with immersive experiences and periodic character appearances.

While living near Orlando may be pricey, homes a few hours away could be more affordable, particularly because Florida is considered by some a “low tax state” compared to other places in the U.S.

For example, here are a few tax benefits the Sunshine State has to offer:

As one of the states with no income tax, you won’t pay taxes on wages, retirement income, or investment income in Florida.

Groceries, prescription drugs, and diapers are tax-exempt, so you could save on daily living costs, depending on where you live now.

There is no estate or inheritance tax in Florida, which means more money for your heirs.

So even though Galaxy’s Edge wasn’t used for filming the popular franchise, moving to Florida could give you the feeling of “living” in “Star Wars” by going to the theme park. And you could potentially save more on taxes if you live in one of the ten cheapest places in Florida.

Star Wars Day 2025 is a national holiday celebrated throughout the world where fans greet one another with "May the 4th be with you." (Image credit: Getty Images)

2. ‘Star Wars’ Day 2025: Stormtrooper costs

Have you ever wanted to be a stormtrooper? With the 501st Legion, you can.

This fan-made club costumes as screen-accurate “Star Wars” characters and attends conventions, promotional appearances, and charity events. Anyone who wishes to portray a “villainous, morally ambiguous, or non-partisan” character from the franchise can join, with chapters all over the globe.

I first learned about the 501st Legion when I met a stormtrooper at a pop culture convention.

She asked if I knew about the organization, while a buddy of hers wrote me an imperial citation for “Unauthorized use of the Force” (I was obviously a “Star Wars” fan). We both laughed, and she taught me more of what the 501st Legion has to offer:

While not directly affiliated with Disney or Lucasfilm, the companies often call on the Legion to make appearances. For example, members of the 501st were featured as extras in “The Mandalorian.”

The 501st Legion supports charities like the Make-A-Wish Foundation, where kids can meet their favorite “Star Wars” characters. 501st has also partnered with the Foundation to create an endowment fund for “Star Wars” themed wishes.

“Bad Guys Doing Good” is the tagline of the 501st Legion, and part of that “good” is community engagement. They often attend conventions and festivals (like the one I visited) and promote the franchise while creating a close-knit fan community.

But let’s get back to taxes. If you’re a tax writer like me, you may wonder: By joining the 501st Legion, can you deduct costume costs?

After all, eligible charitable contributions may be deducted on your tax return if you itemize. And volunteer expenses like “uniform costs” are sometimes eligible.

Unfortunately, the answer is no. You cannot deduct your 501st Legion costume costs on your tax return.

Although the Legion sometimes conducts charity work, the nonprofit’s status as a 501(c)(7) social club precludes members from deducting costume expenses as charitable donations.

But to find out how to save on taxes and donate charitably, check out Kiplinger’s report, How Charitable Donations Can Reduce Your Taxes.

Plus, the IRS’s online "Tax Exempt Organization Search" tool can help you see if an organization is tax-exempt and eligible to receive tax-deductible charitable contributions.

Fun fact: The 501st Legion has a sister organization dedicated to the “Light Side,” The Rebel Legion. Although not a registered nonprofit, the Rebels also participate in “costuming, charity, and community engagement.”

The first fan-organized Star Wars Day was celebrated in 2011 in Toronto, Canada, according to EBSCO, an online research company. (Image credit: Getty Images)

3. ‘Star Wars’ trade war on tariffs

Most fans may already know this, but those new to the franchise will not: “Star Wars” began with a war over who would bear the brunt of tariff plans. How topical is that for Star Wars Day 2025?

Here is a quick rundown of the fictional events:

A Galactic Republic resolution created tariffs on hyperlane trade routes (pathways for faster-than-light travel). The tariffs were enacted to support development projects in star systems and address a growing fiscal debt.

However, the fictional Trade Federation, a major shipping and trading company, was negatively impacted by the increased tariffs.

In response, the Trade Federation blockaded and later invaded a planet called Naboo.

Naboo is the home planet of Senator Palpatine, who secretly encouraged the takeover and convinced the Trade Federation to blame the invasion on taxes. Palpatine was elected new Supreme Chancellor and later revealed to be the evil “Sith.”

What can we learn from all this? Well, tariffs can be costly. The increased fees on hyperspace travel raised the funds as expected, but the ultimate cost was an all-out war between imperialists and rebels. Yet even without evil emperor Palpatine, tariffs can make shopping pricier.

For example, some homeowners rushed to install solar panels late last year. They feared that the Trump administration might eliminate popular clean energy tax breaks and, for some, that tariffs might increase the cost of clean energy parts.

Trump tariffs on key trading partners like Canada and Mexico could also impact items like soda, metals, and housing prices.

So while we live in this world of tariff talk, keep abreast of the news and stay tuned for more Kiplinger articles about taxes. In the meantime, enjoy Star Wars Day — and May the 4th be with you!