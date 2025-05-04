Ask the Editor, May 4 — Questions on Tax Deductions, Losses

Each week, in our Ask the Editor series, Joy Taylor, The Kiplinger Tax Letter Editor, answers questions on topics submitted by readers. This week, she’s looking at five questions on tax deductions and losses. ( Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Tax Letter or subscribe .)

1: Theft loss

Q. I was a victim of internet fraud and lost a lot of money. Can I claim this loss on my Form 1040?



A. Depending on the circumstances, this might be a deductible theft loss that you can claim on Schedule A of your 1040 if you itemize. A deductible theft loss must be incurred in a transaction entered into for profit or in a trade or business. Personal theft losses not connected with these two factors aren’t deductible through 2025. The analysis is based on facts and circumstances.



The IRS released a legal memorandum in mid-March that can help with this analysis. In the memo, IRS lawyers addressed five scenarios involving common internet scams and ruled whether a victim could deduct a theft loss. In each fact pattern, the victim owned IRAs or taxable accounts and transferred funds from the accounts to the scammer or to new accounts that the scammer controlled. Essentially, individuals who were victims of kidnapping or romance scams can’t deduct their theft losses because they are personal. The result is more favorable for victims of scams in which the scammer convinced them that their existing account was compromised or that they could put funds into an investment with better returns.



You can read the IRS memo [opens PDF]. You can also read more on the subject in IRS Publication 547, Casualties, Disasters and Thefts. Additionally, I would suggest that you consult with a tax professional, such as a CPA, before making any decision as to the deductibility of your loss.

— Joy Taylor, Editor The Kiplinger Tax Letter

2: Leasing a car for business

Q. I am self-employed. I lease a car that I use 80% for business and 20% for personal use. Can I deduct my car lease payments on Schedule C of my Form 1040?



A. Yes. If you lease a vehicle for use in your business, you can opt to use actual expenses to figure your deductible expense. You can deduct the part of each lease payment that is for business. There’s also this oft-forgotten rule: If you lease a car worth more than a certain value ($62,000 in 2025), you must pay income tax for each year of the lease term on an amount shown in IRS tables. The extra income partially offsets the lessee’s tax deduction of the lease payments and is intended to approximate the squeeze on buyers from the cap on depreciation. Note that you don’t add the amounts to your income when filling out your tax return. Instead, you reduce the size of your deduction for the lease payments on the vehicle.

Here’s a simple example.

You’re self-employed and in 2025, you lease a car for use in your business that is valued at $71,000. You must reduce the deduction for the lease payments on Schedule C of your Form 1040 each year by the amount shown in Table 3 of IRS Revenue Procedure 2025-16 [opens PDF]. If you use a leased car in business 80% of the time, you can only deduct 80% of the lease payments, and you would include 80% of the numbers in Table 3 of Revenue Procedure 2025-16 as a reduction to your deductible lease payments.

IRS Publication 463, Travel, Gift and Car Expenses, delves into these rules in more detail.

— Joy Taylor, Editor The Kiplinger Tax Letter

3: Qualified Business Income (QBI) deduction

Q. The 20% qualified business income deduction is set to expire after 2025. Do you think Congress will extend this tax write-off?



A. Yes, it’s quite likely that the qualified business income (QBI) deduction will be extended if Congress is able to pass its large tax, border security and energy bill this year.



Self-employed people, independent contractors and owners of LLCs, S corporations and other pass-through entities can deduct 20% of their QBI, subject to limitations for individuals with taxable income in 2025 of more than $394,600 for joint filers and $197,300 for single filers and head-of-household filers. (The 2024 amounts are $383,900 and $191,950.)

This deduction ends after 2025, unless Congress acts. It was first enacted in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to provide some federal income tax parity between C corporations, which are taxed at a 21% rate, and pass-throughs, in which the individual owners pay income tax on earnings up to a 37% tax rate. Republican lawmakers want to extend the QBI deduction. And they have lots of support from lobbying groups representing Main Street businesses.

— Joy Taylor, Editor The Kiplinger Tax Letter

4: Deduction for rental profit

Q. I own rental homes and generate a profit from them that I report on Schedule E of my 1040. I heard that I can get a tax deduction for 20% of the profit. Is that true?



A. It depends. Rental income reported on Schedule E of the Form 1040 may, in some cases, be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction (discussed above). The IRS’s regulations say the rental activity must generally rise to the level of a trade or business, a standard which is based on each taxpayer’s particular facts and circumstances. Alternatively, there is a safe harbor if at least 250 hours a year of qualifying time are devoted to the activity by the taxpayer, employees or independent contractors. Time spent on repairs, collecting rent, negotiating leases and tenant services counts. Taxpayers who use the safe harbor must meet strict recordkeeping requirements and attach an annual statement to their tax returns. Meeting the safe harbor will let you treat the rental activity as a trade or business for QBI purposes. Note that you would take the QBI deduction on line 13 of your Form 1040 after completing Form 8995 or 8995-A.

— Joy Taylor, Editor The Kiplinger Tax Letter

5: Home office deduction

Q. My employer closed its office, and I now work fully remote from home for that employer. Can I claim the home office deduction if I itemize on Schedule A of the Form 1040?



A. No. Prior to 2018, certain employees could deduct the cost of home office expenses as unreimbursed employee costs included in Schedule A miscellaneous itemized deductions, subject to the 2%-of-adjusted-gross-income threshold. But the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act repealed this group of tax breaks through the end of 2025. We don’t know yet whether this prohibition on deducting employee business expenses will get extended past 2025.



The home office deduction is still available to self-employed people or independent contractors who file Schedule C with their 1040 and use a room or space in their home or apartment exclusively and regularly as their principal place of business. If you are self-employed and qualify for the write-off, there are two ways to figure the deduction. You can allocate your actual costs on Form 8829. Or you can use a simplified option by deducting $5 per square foot of space used exclusively for business, up to 300 square feet, resulting in a $1,500 maximum write-off.

— Joy Taylor, Editor The Kiplinger Tax Letter

We have already received many questions from readers on topics related to inherited IRAs, gifts, qualified charitable contributions and more. We’ll answer some of these in a future Ask the Editor round-up. So keep those questions coming!

Disclaimer Not all questions submitted will be published, and some may be condensed and/or combined with other similar questions and answers, as required editorially. The answers provided by our editors and experts, in this Q&A series, are for general informational purposes only. While we take reasonable precautions to ensure we provide accurate answers to your questions, this information does not and is not intended to, constitute independent financial, legal, or tax advice. You should not act, or refrain from acting, based on any information provided in this feature. You should consult with a financial or tax advisor regarding any questions you may have in relation to the matters discussed in this article.