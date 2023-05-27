Beware Tax Rules When Donating Stays at Your Vacation Home: Kiplinger Tax Letter
You may not get a charitable write-off, and it may count as personal use by you.
Getting the right tax advice and tips is vital in the complex tax world we live in. The Kiplinger Tax Letter helps you stay right on the money with the latest news and forecasts, with insight from our highly experienced team (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Tax Letter or subscribe). You can only get the full array of advice by subscribing to the Tax Letter, but we will regularly feature snippets from it online, and here is one of those samples…
Think twice before donating the right to use your vacation home to charity. Charities such as schools and churches often use such places as prizes for dinners, galas or auctions that they sponsor to raise funds for their activities.
You don’t get a charitable write-off for donating the right to use your vacation home because you gave only a partial interest in the property.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Nor is there any tax deduction for the winning bidder, unless the person paid more for his or her winning bid than what the vacation home prize is worth, and in that case, the bidder can deduct only the excess amount paid.
And if you also rent out the property to others, the time used by the winning bidder counts as personal use for purposes of the rule that bars deducting rental losses when the owner’s personal use tops the greater of 14 days or 10% of days rented.
This first appeared in The Kiplinger Tax Letter. It helps you navigate the complex world of tax by keeping you up-to-date on new and pending changes in tax laws, providing tips to lower your business taxes and personal taxes, and forecasting what the White House and Congress might do with taxes. Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Tax Letter or subscribe.
Read more
- Know the Rules for Renting Out Your Vacation Home
- 5 Great Places to Buy a Vacation Home
- Charitable Donation Tax Deductions: An Additional Reward for the Gift of Giving
- 16 Most-Overlooked Tax Deductions, Credits, and Exemptions
Joy is an experienced CPA and tax attorney with an L.L.M. in Taxation from New York University School of Law. After many years working for big law and accounting firms, Joy saw the light and now puts her education, legal experience and in-depth knowledge of federal tax law to use writing for Kiplinger. She writes and edits The Kiplinger Tax Letter and contributes federal tax and retirement stories to kiplinger.com and Kiplinger’s Retirement Report. Her articles have been picked up by the Washington Post and other media outlets. Joy has also appeared as a tax expert in newspapers, on television and on radio discussing federal tax developments.
-
-
A Grandparent’s Guide to Today’s Popular Music
A guide for grandparents to today's popular music, including how to stream music online.
By Steve Hochman • Published
-
Planning a Summer Vacation? Four Ways to Make It Affordable
A well-thought-out budgeting strategy can help you get the most out of your money while also getting the most out of your vacation.
By Julia Pham, CFP®, AIF®, CDFA® • Published
-
Check if You Qualify for Home Energy Improvement Credits Worth $1,000s: Kiplinger Tax Letter
Kiplinger Tax Letter Do you qualify for home energy improvement credits worth $1,000s? Kiplinger Tax Letter
By Joy Taylor • Published
-
Need a Loan or Credit? It May Get Harder for Businesses and Individuals: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Getting a loan or credit may get harder for businesses and individuals: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
By Rodrigo Sermeño • Published
-
Car Makers Look To Cut the Cost of Recalls: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Kiplinger Economic Forecasts Faulty software costs car manufacturers $500m in recalls. What are they turning to and what could that mean for you?
By Letter Editors • Published
-
Deeper Regional Banking Crisis Unlikely after Triple Failure: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Deeper Regional Banking Crisis Unlikely after Triple Failure: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
By Rodrigo Sermeño • Last updated
-
Travel Demand and Delays to Soar, So Plan Ahead: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Travel Demand and Delays to Soar, So Plan Ahead: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
By Sean Lengell • Last updated
-
Medicare Drug Price Negotiations Latest: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Medicare drug price negotiations: Early signs have emerged of how these key talks will be handled.
By Matthew Housiaux • Published