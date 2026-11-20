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Each week in our Ask the Tax Editor series, Joy Taylor, The Kiplinger Tax Letter editor, answers questions on topics submitted by readers. This week, she's looking at four tax questions from readers on year-end tax planning strategies involving taxable investment accounts. (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Tax Letter or subscribe.)
1. Tax-loss harvesting
Question: I have lots of capital gains in my taxable investment account this year. My financial advisor suggested I sell some stocks that have gone down in value to minimize the tax hit. Is this a good tax move?
Joy Taylor: Tax-loss harvesting (or capital-loss harvesting) is a popular way for investors to lower their federal income tax bills. The strategy involves selling stocks or other securities in your taxable investment accounts that have declined in value for the purpose of generating capital losses to offset capital gains from the sales of winners that you have sold during the year. Investors commonly do this closer to the end of the year, when they have a better idea of the amount of capital gains they will have.
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If you are planning to sell stock you own at a loss to offset capital gains and then buy the same stock back soon thereafter, watch out for the wash-sale rule. You can’t deduct a capital loss from a sale of securities if you buy substantially identical securities up to 30 days before or after the sale. The recognized loss isn’t gone forever; it’s only suspended. That’s because the loss is added to the tax basis of your replacement securities.
2. Stock mutual funds
Question: I own shares in a stock mutual fund. Every year, when I receive my Form 1099 from the fund, I notice a large amount of capital gain distributions that I have to report on my tax return. But I didn't sell any shares of my fund, so why should I have taxable capital gains?
Joy Taylor: Stock mutual funds that frequently buy and sell their holdings can potentially generate large capital gain distributions, despite the fact that you haven't sold any shares of the fund. And investors don't know the amount of these distributions until they receive their year-end mutual fund tax statements.
Note that for most investors, these capital gain distributions are automatically used to purchase more shares in the mutual fund, thereby increasing your tax basis in your shares.
If your mutual fund is generating too much in capital gains distributions, you can look into buying shares in another fund. Before you invest, check the new mutual fund's turnover ratio. The higher the ratio, the higher the potential for capital gain distributions, which, as you are aware, can increase your income.
3. 0% capital gain rate
Question: Can you explain how the 0% tax rate on capital gains works?
Joy Taylor: For 2026, if taxable income other than long-term capital gains and qualified dividends doesn’t exceed $49,450 for single filers, $66,200 on head-of-household returns, or $98,900 on joint returns, then qualified dividends and profits on sales of assets owned for more than a year are taxed at a 0% federal income tax rate until they push you over the threshold amounts.
Note that although these 0%-rate capital gains might not be taxed at the federal level, they do increase your adjusted gross income. Also, capital gains may be taxed differently at the state level. For example, some states tax capital gains as ordinary income.
Here are three scenarios to help illustrate the 0%-rate rule. In all three scenarios, you have a married couple with $16,000 of qualified dividends and long-term capital gains in 2026, which are included in the taxable income amounts.
In the first scenario, the couple has $81,000 of taxable income. The full $16,000 of long-term capital gains and dividends is taxed at the 0% rate. In the second scenario, the couple has $110,000 of taxable income. $4,900 of the long-term capital gains and dividends ($98,900 - ($110,000 - $16,000)) gets the favorable 0% tax rate, and $11,100 is taxed at the 15% rate. In the third scenario, the couple has $140,000 of taxable income. The 0% rate doesn’t apply, and the full $16,000 of long-term capital gains and dividends is taxed at 15%.
You can always use the IRS's Qualified Dividend and Capital Gains Tax Worksheet found in the instructions to Form 1040 to calculate how much of your capital gains and qualified dividends, if any, will be subject to the 0% capital gains rate.
4. State taxes
Question: Do all states tax capital gains in the same manner as the IRS?
Joy Taylor: No. Assuming your state will follow the federal tax treatment of capital gains is a mistake. Some states don’t have favorable capital gains rates, instead taxing investment income at the same rates as wages and ordinary income. A few states have no or low tax rates. So be sure to understand your state’s tax treatment of capital gains.
We have already received many questions from readers on topics related to tax changes in the One Big Beautiful Bill, retirement accounts and more. We will continue to answer these in future Ask the Editor roundups. So keep those questions coming!
Disclaimer
Not all questions submitted will be published, and some may be condensed and/or combined with other similar questions and answers, as required editorially. The answers provided by our editors and experts in this Q&A series are for general informational purposes only. While we take reasonable precautions to ensure we provide accurate answers to your questions, this information does not, and is not intended to, constitute independent financial, legal, or tax advice. You should not act, or refrain from acting, based on any information provided in this feature. You should consult with a financial or tax advisor regarding any questions you may have in relation to the matters discussed in this article.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
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Joy is an experienced CPA and tax attorney with an L.L.M. in Taxation from New York University School of Law. After many years working for big law and accounting firms, Joy saw the light and now puts her education, legal experience and in-depth knowledge of federal tax law to use writing for Kiplinger. She writes and edits The Kiplinger Tax Letter and contributes federal tax and retirement stories to kiplinger.com and Kiplinger’s Retirement Report. Her articles have been picked up by the Washington Post and other media outlets. Joy has also appeared as a tax expert in newspapers, on television and on radio discussing federal tax developments.