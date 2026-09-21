Why Your 15% Return Isn't Really 15% — and How Private Market Investments Can Help Fix That

Most investors put all their energy into picking the right investment. Almost none of them stop to calculate what they actually keep after the government takes its cut.
That's the mistake. A 15% return isn't a 15% return if you hand half of it back in taxes. The number that matters is the net-net, meaning what actually lands in your account after every layer of tax, and almost nobody runs it on their own portfolio.
I've spent two decades in private markets, and the biggest shift I watch investors go through isn't learning a new strategy. It's changing what number they look at. Once you start thinking in after-tax terms, a lot of things you were taught to chase stop making sense, and a lot of things you were taught to ignore start to make perfect sense.
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This article isn't a set of moves to go execute. It's a way of thinking. The tax treatment built into different investments isn't a loophole or an aggressive play; it's a set of legal, widely used mechanisms most investors were simply never taught to look for.
The value isn't in memorizing them. It's in changing the lens through which you evaluate every opportunity.
The number nobody calculates
When you own a public stock or fund and it returns 15%, and you're a high earner, a large share of that gain can be taxed away, potentially cutting your realized return close to half depending on your income tax bracket, your state and how long you held it. You did the work of earning 15%.
You kept far less, and you probably never did the arithmetic to see it.
Now imagine the same headline return inside a structure built to be tax efficient. If some of that return arrives as long-term capital gains instead of ordinary income, or is offset by deductions that flow through to you, or comes back as return of capital rather than a taxable gain, the amount you actually keep can be dramatically higher, even when the gross return is identical.
Here's the part most people miss. Improving your after-tax return this way doesn't require taking on more investment risk. Normally, reaching for a higher return means accepting more risk — that's the basic trade every investor makes.
Tax efficiency is different. It improves what you keep by changing how the return is taxed, not by changing what you own. For someone in a high bracket, that difference can be worth the equivalent of a meaningful chunk of additional net return, without adding a single unit of risk to the underlying position.
That's the whole mindset shift. Stop asking only, "What will this return?" and start asking, "What will I keep, and how hard will I have to work to keep it?"
Short-term thinking gets taxed like a job
Think back to when fix-and-flips were the thing everyone was doing. People bragged constantly about clearing five or six figures on a single flip. What almost none of them mentioned was the tax bill or the labor.
A property you buy and sell inside a year is a short-term gain, taxed at ordinary income rates, which for a high earner can run north of 50% once you include federal and state taxes.
So, take the person bragging about a $100,000 flip and cut it roughly in half for taxes. Then divide what's left by the genuinely enormous number of hours they poured into demo, permits, contractors, financing and showings.
I used to joke that I wouldn't work that hard for two bucks an hour after taxes, and I wasn't really joking.
That's short-term thinking, and the tax code punishes it on purpose. Short holds mean frequent taxable events at the worst rates. The whole structure rewards churn and speed, and speed is exactly what gets you taxed like you're clocking in for a shift.
Long-term thinking flips the math. Assets held longer than a year can qualify for long-term capital gains treatment, which is meaningfully lower than ordinary income rates. Patience isn't just a temperament.
In the tax code, it's the difference between keeping most of your return and keeping half of it. The investor who holds for years and exits when it makes sense isn't just being disciplined — they're being taxed at a fundamentally better rate than the one flipping every few months.
Passive vs active, and why it matters more than people think
The flip example carries a second lesson that runs even deeper than the holding period. It's the difference between passive and active participation, meaning whether your money is working or you are.
An active investment is one where you supply the labor. You're the one managing the renovation, running the business, doing the work. Your return is real, but it's stapled to your hours, and it's often taxed at the least favorable rate on top of that.
You're essentially a highly paid employee of your own deal, and the government treats you like one.
A passive investment is one where you contribute capital and someone else runs the asset. You're not trading your hours for the return. And in the right structures, passive ownership is where a lot of the tax advantages actually live, because the assets that generate pass-through deductions and long-term gains tend to be ones you hold rather than ones you personally operate.
This is the shift I most want investors to sit with. Somewhere along the way, a lot of people absorbed the idea that a return only counts if they bled for it. That working harder is the same as investing better. It isn't.
The wealthiest investors I know spend very little of their own time on the assets producing their best after-tax returns. Their capital is doing the work, inside structures designed so the tax treatment works in their favor while they do something else with their life.
Whether any of that fits your situation depends on your own circumstances and the specific rules around passive activity, which is a conversation for a qualified adviser, but the mindset is available to anyone: Stop measuring an investment only by what it returns, and start measuring it by what it returns, after tax, per hour of your life it consumes.
Different assets, different tax character
Once you're thinking this way, you start to notice that no two asset types are taxed alike, and that the mix itself is worth paying attention to.
Some private assets, energy and manufacturing among them, can generate depreciation deductions, meaning the tax code lets the business deduct a large share of an asset's cost in its early years. In the right structure, that deduction can flow through to the investors rather than staying at the entity level.
Real estate carries its own version through cost segregation and bonus depreciation, which can create paper losses. Other assets deliver most of their return as long-term capital gains, and some distributions come back as return of capital, meaning your own contributed capital is handed back to you rather than a taxable gain.
You don't need to master any of that. The point is only that a thoughtful portfolio has a blended tax character, and that character is something most investors never look at because no one ever told them it was a variable they could think about.
Whether any specific deduction or treatment is usable by you depends on rules such as passive activity limitations and your own tax position, which is exactly why this merits a conversation with a professional.
How to have this conversation, and what to do if you can't
None of this works as a solo project. The real move isn't to go chase any of these structures yourself — it's to be able to have an intelligent conversation about them with someone qualified to guide you.
So, here's the conversation to have with your adviser:
- Ask them what your portfolio's after-tax return actually is, not the gross number on the statement
- Ask whether the tax character of your holdings is something they actively think about, or something they've never raised with you
- Ask how short-term vs long-term treatment is showing up in your returns, and whether any of your capital could be working passively in more tax-efficient structures instead of grinding through taxable events
Then pay attention to how they respond. An adviser who's fluent in this will meet you with real answers and better questions. An adviser who's never thought about it, or who waves it off as a detail, has just told you something important about the ceiling of the advice you're getting.
And if you don't have an adviser who can talk about any of this, that's not a dead end — it's a signal to find one. The right professional exists — they just tend to work with investors who know to ask.
Look for advisers who work with private markets and alternative assets specifically, who talk about after-tax outcomes without being prompted, and who are comfortable coordinating with your CPA or tax attorney rather than treating tax as someone else's department.
You are allowed to interview several. You are allowed to leave one who can't have this conversation. The cost of staying with an adviser who only thinks in gross returns is paid, quietly, every April.
Stop evaluating your portfolio on gross return alone. Run the net-net, the number you actually keep after every layer of tax and every hour of your own labor, because that's the number that pays for your life.
Private markets carry real tax mechanisms that can move that number, often without adding risk and without demanding your time. Whether any of them make sense for you depends entirely on your own circumstances, and that determination should always be made with qualified tax and legal counsel.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.