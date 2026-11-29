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When the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) became law in July 2025, retirees got a welcome tax break: A new deduction of $6,000 for each taxpayer 65 and older, or up to $12,000 for a married couple, on top of the standard deduction.
Most coverage of the new deduction for older people has been celebratory, and appropriately so. Less attention has gone to how your own retirement income can chip away at the benefit.
The deduction phases out above $75,000 of modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) for single filers and $150,000 for joint filers, shrinking by 6 cents for every dollar over the line, per qualifying person. For a couple who are both 65 or older, that's 12 cents. It's also temporary, available only for tax years 2025 through 2028.
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I can't tell you what rates will do, and neither can anyone else, but I'd rather pay tax at rates I know than bet on rates I don't. Pretax accounts are a bet that your future rate will be lower than today's. While brackets are low and the deduction is available, that bet deserves a hard look.
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How a withdrawal can do damage
A required minimum distribution (RMD) is the obvious culprit, but any large IRA or 401(k) withdrawal counts as income the same way. So does a Roth conversion.
The phaseout works like a surcharge. In the 22% bracket, each dollar over the threshold costs 22 cents in tax plus about 1.3 cents more for the deduction you lose, roughly 23.3% in all. For a married couple who both qualify, the loss doubles, pushing the effective rate closer to 24.6%.
Your return shows the smaller deduction, but nothing on it shows the higher effective rate you paid to get there. The deduction is gone entirely at $175,000 for singles and $250,000 for joint filers, whether one spouse qualifies or both.
Keep some perspective, though. For a couple in the 22% bracket, the full $12,000 is worth about $2,640 a year. That's real money. However, it's not the biggest number on the table.
Five common retirement tax traps
The bigger number is what happens if you skip conversions to protect that deduction. Your pretax balance can keep growing, and so can the RMDs that eventually come out of it. Those future withdrawals can trigger five potentially costly tax traps, often at once:
1. Ordinary income brackets. RMDs stack on pensions and Social Security, pushing income into the 22%, 24%, 32% or higher brackets.
2. Capital gains brackets. Ordinary income stacks first, so a big RMD can push gains from 0% to 15%, or from 15% to 20%.
3. Social Security taxation. Up to 85% of benefits can become taxable, with tiers starting at $32,000 of provisional income for couples and $25,000 for singles. Those thresholds were never indexed.
4. IRMAA. Medicare premium surcharges are cliffs, not slopes, and use income from two years earlier.
5. Net investment income tax. A 3.8% tax applies once MAGI passes $200,000 for singles or $250,000 for couples, also unindexed.
On top of this, when one spouse dies, the survivor files as a single taxpayer, often with the same RMD and much narrower thresholds.
Three paths a retired couple can take
Here's how the math plays out for a typical couple I see often: Married, both 66, with $1.5 million in pretax accounts and $90,000 of other income. Born in 1960 or later, they won't face RMDs until 75.
Path one: Do nothing. They keep the full $12,000 deduction through 2028. But at 5% growth, $1.5 million can become roughly $2.3 million by 75, and the first RMD is about $95,000 on top of other income. The deduction is long gone, and they're exposed to all five potential tax traps.
Path two: Convert to the line. They convert $60,000 a year from 2026 through 2028, holding MAGI at $150,000. They keep the full deduction and start draining the pretax balance, but $180,000 is only 12% of the account. The traps are reduced, not removed.
Path three: Convert past the line. They convert $100,000 a year, putting MAGI at $190,000. The deduction shrinks by $4,800 ($2,400 for each spouse), costing about $1,060 in extra tax annually. That's the price of moving another $40,000 a year out of the RMD pipeline.
After 2028, the deduction and its phaseout both expire. With nothing to protect, they can fill their preferred bracket.
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Not the right move for everyone
Many clients would rather pay a small, known cost today than face a larger, forced one later. However, it depends on the household and their unique situation. Asking these questions can help inform your decision:
How far are you from RMD age? It's 73 for those born 1951 to 1959 and 75 for 1960 and later. More time means more room to convert gradually.
Is your income already past the end of the phaseout? If so, there's no deduction left to protect.
Can you pay the conversion tax from outside the IRA? Paying from the account weakens the strategy.
Will you leave this money to heirs? Most non-spouse heirs must empty inherited accounts within 10 years.
Is your current bracket likely lower than your future one? That's the core question, and it's a judgment call.
Low brackets, a new deduction and a short window rarely line up. The deduction for older people lasts only three more tax years, but what your pretax accounts do to your taxes will last far longer.
You can't control what Congress does with rates, but you can control how much of your savings may be exposed to them. Some households will keep the deduction, and some will give part of it up, and either action can be right. The wrong choice is to let a potential RMD notice make the decision by default.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Blake holds his BA from Buena Vista University, is Bucket Plan Certified and is a member of Ed Slott's Elite IRA Advisory Group. He additionally participates in The Strategic Coach®, a program for entrepreneurs around the world. Blake stays on top of changes in his industry and innovates financial and wealth planning strategies that focus on holistic wealth management. He is dedicated to simplifying complex decisions and creating personalized financial plans that align with what matters most for his clients to help build clarity, confidence and long-term financial strength.