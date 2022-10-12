November Midterm Elections: What the Results Could Mean for Taxes

Midterm election day 2022 is fast approaching and voters are considering significant issues ranging from inflation, immigration, and gun control to abortion, crime, and preserving democracy. And it probably comes as no surprise that the 2022 midterm elections results will determine the balance of power in Congress when voters are starkly divided on many of those concerns.

But the November midterm elections will also help decide which tax priorities Democratic and Republican lawmakers pursue in the next couple of years. And those priorities could involve tax deductions and tax incentives that impact your finances.

So, here’s an overview of a few Democratic and Republican tax priorities that could gain momentum—or not—after midterm election day 2022, depending on which party secures a majority in either the U.S. House of Representatives or the U.S. Senate.

2022 Midterm Elections: Senate Control

Going into the 2022 midterm elections, Democrats have control of both the House and the Senate by slim margins. There is currently a 50-50 split in the Senate, where Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking majority vote.

Because of that narrow majority, the question of who will control the Senate after the 2022 midterm elections is a bit of a toss-up. Closely watched midterm elections races include Georgia (where incumbent Democratic Sen. Reverend Raphael Warnock is running against former football player, Herschel Walker, with Georgia abortion rights in the spotlight.) Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Arizona are other key races that will determine Senate control.

Also, because midterm elections are typically a referendum on the party in power, there’s a realistic chance that Republicans could take control of the House of Representatives.

Funding the Government in 2023

With that said, Congress just passed a continuing resolution to fund the government through December 16. The resolution reauthorizes some Food and Drug Administration agreements and programs, and provides funds to aid Ukraine. The CR also provides funds for disaster relief here in the U.S.

After the November midterm elections however, Congress will need to come to an agreement on FY 2023 spending. That creates an opportunity for a potential year-end tax package. There are several tax issues that Congress could address in such a package depending on their appetite for negotiation.

For example, if Republicans gain control of the House of Representatives, or the Senate, they may not be quick to support so-called lame-duck spending. That reluctance could be enhanced by the fact that the Democratic-controlled Congress already passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law by President Biden in August.

The massive climate, energy, healthcare, and tax law provides about $270 billion in clean energy tax incentives that include everything from electric vehicle tax credits to tax credits for energy efficient home improvements.

However, there are some tax provisions regarding R&D credits and bonus depreciation that need attention. Businesses who, beginning this year, must amortize their research and development costs over five years, would like to see R&D tax relief. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle could have reason to come to the table on bipartisan R&D tax relief—despite the midterms elections results.

Child Tax Credit

Congress didn’t pass tax extenders last year, and popular pandemic-related provisions like the expanded child tax credit expired. The expanded child tax credit was enacted with the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). ARPA allowed eligible families to in 2021, receive advanced payments of up to either $250 or $300 a month (per qualifying child), for six months, depending on the age of each child.

Democrats and various advocacy organizations have pushed to reinstate the expanded credit, which some data show effectively helped to reduce the child poverty rate.

But if the Democrats keep control of the House and the Senate and pick up a seat or two on the Senate side, they could have more votes to reinstate the child tax credit. That’s because they wouldn’t have to rely on a yes vote from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va), who opposed proposals to reinstate the expanded child tax credit.

But, Democrats wouldn't have an easy legislative path to accomplish that without some Republican support. There’s been some recent speculation that Democrats could agree to support R&D relief if Republicans agree to reinstate the expanded child tax credit.

Inflation Reduction Act Implementation

If Democrats keep control of the House and the Senate, implementing the tax credits and incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act would proceed full steam ahead. Currently, the Treasury Department and the IRS are seeking public input to propose regulations to implement the many clean energy tax incentives in the new law.

However, if Republicans take control of the House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has vowed to block the $80 billion in funds allotted in the Inflation Reduction Act for the IRS. McCarthy and other Republican lawmakers have claimed that the funding will result in an “army” of 87,000 IRS agents coming to audit middle income Americans.

Retirement Savings

On the bright side, there appears to be bipartisan support for potentially major retirement legislation, no matter which party gains control of the House and Senate after the midterms.

Senate Finance Committee Chair and Ranking Member, Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), and Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), recently introduced the bipartisan EARN Act. According to the release accompanying the legislation, the EARN Act is designed to encourage small businesses to adopt retirement plans and make it easier for part-time workers to participate in retirement plans.

The bill would also expand the saver’s credit for low and middle-income workers and allow penalty-free withdrawals during certain emergencies.

Congress will have to reconcile the EARN Act with the bipartisan House-passed SECURE 2.0, which would also make significant changes to retirement plans including raising the age for taking required minimum distributions (RMDs).

Trump Tax Cuts

If Republicans gain control of the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2022 midterm elections, they have pledged to propose legislation to make the so-called Trump tax cuts permanent. The individual tax cuts were enacted with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and many of the tax breaks tied to individuals are set to expire after 2025.

That proposal appears to be in line with a one-page GOP “Commitment to America.” In a pillar in the document that concerns the economy, Republicans say they will fight inflation and lower the cost of living in part through what they describe as a “pro-growth tax economy.” It’s unclear at this time what specific tax policies the GOP would pursue if they gained control of the House or the Senate. But President Biden would still have veto power and Congressional override would be highly unlikely.

When is Election Day 2022?

So, what can you do? For now, you will have to wait for the results of the November midterm elections to see what your vote will mean for your taxes in 2023—and beyond.

But, in the meantime, don’t forget that midterm election day 2022 is November 8 and early voting is available in most states.