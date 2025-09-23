New York Inflation Refund Checks Are Coming: What to Know
Inflation relief checks are on the way for over 8 million New York taxpayers. Here's a full breakdown of who gets a payment and when you may expect yours.
If you’re a New York resident, check your mailbox: Hundreds of dollars could be waiting inside. The New York State Office of Taxation and Finance has announced it will issue inflation refund checks as early as this fall.
The event is not because of any special program, like how STAR payments are issued. Instead, New York is providing one-time relief checks to help offset higher sales taxes due to increased inflation.
“This is your money and we're putting it back in your pockets,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a press release.
However, not everyone’s pockets will qualify for a check — especially if you’re new to the area or make too much money.
NYS inflation check 2025
The inflation refund checks are for eligible New Yorkers who have lived and paid taxes in the Big Apple State. These one-time payments are part of a 2025-2026 state budget provision designed to provide residents with some relief from increased inflationary costs.
In total, 8.2 million payouts will be mailed over the coming weeks, according to Hochul’s office.
Here’s who qualifies for a NY inflation refund check
Eligibility for New York inflation refund checks is based on 2023 state income tax information. For that tax year, you must have met the following criteria:
- You were a full-time New York resident and filed a state income tax return (Form IT-201).
- You were not claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return.
- Your reported income fell within the specified inflation check thresholds (more on that later).
New York inflation tax refund income amounts
To receive an inflation relief payment, your 2023 New York adjusted gross income (AGI) must meet the following requirements.
- Single filers must have $150,000 AGI or less to qualify.
- Joint filers must earn $300,000 AGI or less to qualify.
Heads of household and married individuals filing separately must have made $150,000 AGI or less to qualify for a New York inflation refund. Qualifying surviving spouses may receive one if they earned no more than $300,000 AGI.
Inflation refund check amounts
The amount you receive from the New York inflation check payout will vary based on your AGI and how it compares to specific thresholds and filing statuses. Here’s a schedule below:
Refund Amount
Filing Status
New York AGI
$400
Married filing jointly or qualifying surviving spouse
$150,000 or less
$300
Married filing jointly or qualifying surviving spouse
$150,001 - $300,000
$200
Single filers, married filing separately, or head of household
$75,000 or less
$150
Single filers, married filing separately, or head of household
$75,001 - $150,000
You can’t check the status of the NY inflation relief check
Per the New York Department of Taxation and Finance:
- No delivery schedule for inflation refund payments, and
- Contact center representatives (state call centers) will not be able to provide the status of your check.
Plus, payouts won't be issued based on zip code. That means you may receive your check sooner than your neighbor, or vice versa, according to state officials.
But on the bright side, New York inflation refund checks are expected to be distributed quickly. The first batch will be mailed at the end of September, with continual mailouts happening throughout the fall season and into November 2025.
How do I apply for a NY State inflation refund?
There’s no need to apply for a New York inflation relief check. The payments will be automatically mailed if you meet the eligibility criteria outlined above.
Your check will also be sent to the address on your most recently filed state tax return. So, if your current address doesn’t match your 2024 income return (or earlier, if you didn’t file a return last filing season), you should update your address now via your individual online services account.
New York inflation relief checks will be mailed
New York inflation refund checks will be mailed to your address. Even if you chose direct deposit for your last tax refund, the state will not honor electronic methods of payment for inflation relief refunds.
But if you owe the state tax money, your inflation refund check won’t be on the hook for that, at least. That’s because inflation relief payments will not be applied to any outstanding balances with New York.
Kate is a CPA with experience in audit and technology. As a Tax Writer at Kiplinger, Kate believes that tax and finance news should meet people where they are today, across cultural, educational, and disciplinary backgrounds.
