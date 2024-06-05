New Colorado Tax Credit Offers Two Years Free College: What to Know

Thanks to a new state tax credit, some Coloradans will soon have access to two years of free college tuition.

Colorado state flag against blue sky
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Last week, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a landmark bill to make higher education more accessible in the Centennial State. Proponents say the new law, the Colorado Promise: Two Free Years of College Expanded, will help reduce financial barriers for many students and families.

In a release, Polis pointed out that under Colorado Promise, any public four-year college, community college, or trade school will be free for more Coloradans.

Senior Tax Editor, Kiplinger.com

As the senior tax editor at Kiplinger.com, Kelley R. Taylor simplifies federal and state tax information, news, and developments to help empower readers. Kelley has over two decades of experience advising on and covering education, law, finance, and tax as a corporate attorney and business journalist. 

