Mega Millions Lottery Winner Will Get a Mega Tax Bill

What will you do if you win Friday's $410 million Mega Millions (opens in new tab) jackpot? If you're like me, your imagination is running wild. But, in reality, the winner will end up with quite a bit less after taxes on the lottery winnings are taken out. So, if you bought a ticket for Friday's drawing, read this before you come up with a $410 million shopping list.

The advertised amount – $410 million in this case – is the value of annuity payments over 30 years. If you opt for an immediate lump-sum cash payment, your payout will be a "mere" $213.8 million — before taxes. And make no mistake: Your tax bill will be significant and unavoidable!

The top federal income tax rate is 37% on 2022 income of more than $539,900 for a single person ($647,850 for married couples filing a joint return). That means you'll pay about $79.1 million in federal income taxes if you take the lump sum (which most people do), reducing your spendable winnings to around $134.7 million. (The IRS will automatically take 24% of your winnings, and you'll owe the rest at tax time).

Your state may want a piece of the pie, too. Residents of Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming are off the hook because those states have no income taxes. (Alaska and Nevada don't sell Mega Millions tickets, but residents can buy them out-of-state.) California winners also get a break because the state exempts state lottery winnings from taxes — as long as you buy your ticket in California. But if you live in another state where Mega Millions lottery tickets are sold, you'll have to pay state income taxes at top rates ranging from 2.9% (North Dakota) to 10.9% (New York). Also expect some state taxes to be withheld from your jackpot payout if you bought your winning ticket in a state with an income tax.

You'll receive an IRS Form W-2G (opens in new tab) in the mail by January 31, 2023, with your winnings listed in Box 1. The amount withheld for federal and state taxes will also be reported on the form. Don't forget that the IRS will receive a copy of the form, too. So, don't even think about reporting a different amount when you file your 2022 tax return next year!