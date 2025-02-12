These Two Issues Are Critical to Efficient Retirement Planning

Retirement planning is more than just saving — you must learn to navigate the complex realities of taxes and health care costs, two critical factors that can significantly shape your financial security and impact your quality of life during retirement. By addressing them early and strategically, you can create a plan that ensures long-term stability.

Start tax planning early

Tax efficiency doesn’t happen overnight, and the earlier you start, the more options you’ll have. Ideally, tax planning should begin five to 10 years before retirement. This allows time to strategically reallocate pre-tax dollars into tax-advantaged accounts, implement Roth conversions to reduce future taxable income and prepare for mandatory distributions and Social Security income

Starting early also means you can make adjustments without the pressure of immediate deadlines, giving you the flexibility to align your tax plan with your long-term goals.

Prepare for rising taxes

Tax rates are expected to increase, with changes already scheduled for 2026. If a significant portion of your retirement savings is in pre-tax accounts, this could result in higher tax bills during retirement. Strategies to mitigate this risk include:

Reducing future required minimum distributions (RMDs). Shifting funds into Roth accounts or other tax-free vehicles can lower the amount subject to RMDs.

Lowering Social Security taxes. Tax-efficient planning reduces the portion of your benefits subject to taxation.

Minimizing Medicare costs. Adjusted gross income (AGI) directly affects Medicare premiums through income-related monthly adjustment amount (IRMAA) penalties. Keeping AGI in check can save thousands annually.

Tax planning doesn’t just preserve your wealth — it ensures your retirement income remains predictable and sustainable.

Avoid common tax myths

One common misconception is that Roth conversions are always the answer. While they can be beneficial, they require careful analysis. For example, consider the break-even point. If you convert $1 million at a 40% tax rate, you’re left with $600,000 tax-free. When will that amount regain its original value, and is it worth the upfront cost? And what about tax brackets? Converting too much at once can push you into a higher tax bracket, eroding the potential benefits of the strategy.

Effective tax planning involves weighing these variables to create a strategy tailored to your financial situation.

Don’t overlook legacy planning

Many retirees focus on their immediate needs and overlook the long-term implications for their heirs. Under the SECURE 2.0 Act, beneficiaries of pre-tax accounts must withdraw inherited funds within 10 years, potentially adding hundreds of thousands to their taxable income. This could push them into higher tax brackets, diminishing the legacy you intended to leave.

Proactive strategies, such as Roth conversions or reallocating assets to tax-free accounts, can reduce this burden. Additionally, incorporating trusts and other tools can ensure your assets are distributed according to your wishes while minimizing tax exposure.

Plan for long-term care costs

Health care expenses, including long-term care, are among the highest and most unpredictable costs retirees face. Without proper planning, these costs can quickly deplete your savings, so it pays to consider the following:

Hybrid life insurance policies. These policies combine life insurance with long-term care benefits. If you don't use the long-term care portion, the remaining funds become a death benefit for your heirs. This dual-purpose approach ensures your investment is never wasted. For example, one of our clients opted for a hybrid policy that provided $100,000 annually for long-term care while maintaining a death benefit. This strategy offered peace of mind and financial flexibility.

Medicare costs and IRMAA penalties. Medicare premiums are tied to your AGI. Crossing certain income thresholds can result in substantial penalties, known as IRMAA adjustments. Careful planning to manage your taxable income can help avoid these extra costs, keeping your health care expenses predictable.

Consider long-term care insurance. Traditional long-term care policies can still play a role in covering significant care costs. While they don't offer the dual benefits of hybrid policies, they can be a cost-effective way to prepare for long-term needs.

Key questions to ask

To ensure your tax and health care strategies are aligned, ask:

Have you explored Roth conversions and other tax-free investment options?

Are you optimizing your AGI to reduce taxes and Medicare premiums?

Have you planned for long-term care costs, either through insurance or other strategies?

Does your financial plan account for legacy goals and the potential tax burdens on your heirs?

If you’re unsure about any of these areas, it’s a good time to consult with a knowledgeable adviser who can help you create a comprehensive plan.

The bottom line

Tax and health care planning are foundational to a successful retirement. By addressing these factors early, you can minimize tax burdens, optimize income, and prepare for health care costs, ensuring financial security for both yourself and your heirs. Retirement is about more than just enjoying your savings — it’s about protecting them from the elements that could erode your hard work. With proactive planning and expert guidance, you can face these challenges confidently and enjoy a secure future.

