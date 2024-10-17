Some Social Security Recipients Will Get an Extra Check Soon

Typically, Social Security recipients receive one check each month. However, according to the Schedule of Social Security Benefit Payments for 2024, some recipients will receive two or even three checks in November.

Who should expect to receive two payments next month? Those receiving Social Security Supplemental Security Income (SSI) — some of whom also receive monthly Social Security benefits. SSI provides monthly payments to people with disabilities and older adults who have little or no income or resources.

Here's what you need to know about the 2024 payment schedule for November.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Social Security payment schedule November 2024

SSI beneficiaries get two checks this November.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments are usually made on the first of the month. However, if the first falls on a weekend or holiday, payments are issued on the last business day of the preceding month. December 1 falls on a Sunday, so recipients will be paid on November 29. It’s not “extra" money but rather an advance of the following month’s payment. Simply put, people who get SSI will be paid on November 1 and November 29.

Some beneficiaries who get both SSI and Social Security will get three checks in November.

For those who receive both SSI and Social Security or who claimed Social Security before May 1997, Social Security payments are usually issued on the 3rd. However, since November 3 falls on a Sunday, it will be paid on November 1. So, these individuals who get SSI can expect three checks during November.

All others should expect their checks to arrive on schedule.

Other recipients should plan on getting payments according to the regular schedule. If you are born between the 1st and 10th of the month, you’ll receive your Social Security check on November 13. If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th, expect your payment on November 20. And if you were born between the 21st and 31st, you’ll receive your payment on November 27.

2025 Social Security payments schedule

November 2024 isn't the only month when Social Security will change how many checks you may receive. In 2025, the agency will also stagger several payment dates to account for holidays and weekends. Read our guide to the Social Security payment schedule for 2025.

Social Security COLA increase

More changes are coming to Social Security next year. The Social Security annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2025 is 2.5%. According to the SSA, the 2.5% increase will translate to an additional $49 for the average retiree, increasing the average monthly 2025 check from $1,927 to $1,976. If you want to see how your monthly check compares to peers your age, read The Average Social Security Check by Age.