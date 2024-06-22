The Social Security Conundrum: Take It Now, or Wait Till 70?

Yes, delaying Social Security means a bigger benefit. But when deciding whether it's worth the wait, take stock of these pros and cons. You might be surprised.

Dice with a question mark on each of them are arranged in the shape of a question mark.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Antwone Harris, MBA, CFP®
By
published

Deciding when to start taking Social Security benefits is a critical aspect of retirement planning that can significantly impact your financial security. While eligibility begins at 62, delaying until age 70 can substantially boost your monthly benefit amount, offering greater stability in retirement income.

Social Security forms a fundamental pillar of retirement finances. You pay into Social Security during your working career. Social Security is indexed for inflation and offers some hedging against two major risks you will face in retirement: longevity risk, or the risk of outliving your money, and inflation risk, which can compromise your purchasing power over time.

Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

Antwone Harris, MBA, CFP®
Chief Planning Strategist, Platinum Bridge Wealth Strategies

Antwone Harris, MBA, CFP®, is a seasoned financial professional with over 20 years of experience helping clients transition from their main careers to the next phase of their lives. As a former VP-Senior Financial Consultant at Charles Schwab Inc., he managed over $890 million in client assets and ranked in the top 5% of more than 1,100 advisers nationwide. His financial expertise has been featured in major media outlets such as CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX, The Washington Post, Bloomberg, The Financial Times and Kiplinger. Harris is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and a Retirement Income Certified Professional®, focusing his practice on creating comprehensive plans for individuals approaching or already in retirement. Recognizing the anxiety surrounding retirement preparation, Harris founded Platinum Bridge Wealth Strategies to provide specialized financial planning for those nearing or in retirement.

 

