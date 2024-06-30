How to Score a Hole in One With Your Retirement Planning

The easy swing and follow-through of retirement planning starts with simple fundamentals. Start with your stance (aka your financial plan), choose the right club (aka asset allocation) and go from there.

Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA®
By
published

I recently returned from a golf trip to Bandon Dunes in Bandon, Ore. If you’re a scratch golfer, I imagine this is heaven. If you’re like me, it’s a place just south of heaven where you go to lose all your confidence in your golf game. Vacations have always been a great place for me to think creatively. Most of my business marketing ideas come from the clarity of being out of the office. This trip was different. For five days, all I could think of was: “Easy swing. Follow through.”

It made me think what the “easy swing and follow-through” of retirement planning is. In other words, what are the simple fundamentals that will lead to good results?



Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA®
Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA®
President, Exit 59 Advisory

After graduating from the University of Delaware and Georgetown University, I pursued a career in financial planning. At age 26, I earned my CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification.  I also hold the IRS Enrolled Agent license, which allows for a unique approach to planning that can be beneficial to retirees and those selling their businesses, who are eager to minimize lifetime taxes and maximize income.

