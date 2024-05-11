Retired and 'Stuck' With a Mortgage Below 4%? You Have Options

You may feel like a mortgage prisoner, but your options may be more doable than you think.

Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA®
By
published

One of my clients is in his early 70s with about $1.5 million in equity in his home. He refinanced into a 3% mortgage in late 2020. Sounds like a pretty good situation, right?

Here are some of the issues. Things in his home are starting to break. His lawn isn’t getting any bigger, but it is getting harder to take care of as he gets older. He enjoys his home less than he did in 2020, but because real estate values have exploded, so, too, have his property taxes.

