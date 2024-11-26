Retired and Love to Golf? Here Are the Best Cities for Golfers

Scottsdale tops the list as the best city for golfers, with Phoenix, Los Angeles, Orlando, and surprisingly, New York, filling out the top five, study shows.

Senior man playing golf poses for a photo in Arizona
(Image credit: Getty Images)
If you’re retired and golf is your game of choice, check out LawnStarter’s list of the 2025 Best Cities for Golfers. Lawnstarter compared the number of public and private golf courses, PGA courses with public access, driving ranges, amateur competitions, and average course consumer rating among 27 total metrics in the 500 largest U.S. cities.

Unsurprisingly, many of the best cities for golfers are in the Southwest or the Southeast, led by a pair of cities in Arizona. Only three northern cities “chipped” into the top 25 New York (No. 5), Chicago (No. 7), and Denver (No. 11). Chicago stands out with a wealth of municipal courses (open to all), high search interest, plus tons of gear shops and indoor ranges.

Top ten best golf courses for retirees

Although Scottsdale and Phoenix, Arizona, hold the first and second spots as the best courses in the U.S. for retirees, New York (No. 5) makes a surprising swing into the top 5, proving you don’t need endless greens to be a golf hotspot.

Overall RankCityStateOverall Score
1ScottsdaleArizona55.29
2PhoenixArizona54.76
3Los AngelesCalifornia54.12
4Orlando Florida51.27
5New YorkNew York50.20
6Las VegasNevada49.21
7ChicagoIllinois47.30
8MesaArizona46.69
9HoustonTexas46.00
10DallasTexas45.96

Fairway to Heaven? Five courses on par with the best

LawnStarter took a deeper dive into the top five courses where retirees will love and hate the game all in the same round.

1. Scottsdale, Arizona

  • Overall Score: 55.29
  • No. of Public Golf Courses within 20 miles: 54 | Rank: 11
  • Number of Top 100 Golf Courses in the U.S. (Golf Digest): 1 | Rank: 3
  • Number of PGA Courses Available for Public Play: 1 | Rank: 1
  • Number of Golf Resorts: 8 | Rank: 2
  • Number of Golf Equipment Stores: 22 | Rank: 2

Some of the finest courses in Scottsdale include Troon North Golf Club, known for its stunning desert landscapes and challenging fairways, or PopStroke Scottsdale, a course designed by Tiger Woods that combines two 18-hole mini-golf courses with a full restaurant and sports bar.

2. Phoenix, Arizona

  • Overall Score: 54.76
  • No. of Public Golf Courses within 20 miles: 74 | Rank: 6
  • Number of Golf Resorts: 7 | Rank: 3
  • Number of Driving Ranges: 12 | Rank: 9
  • Number of Golf Equipment Repair Shops: 5 | Rank: 4
  • Number of Amateur Golf Competitions and Tournaments: 12 | Rank: 4

On the other side of the Valley from Scottsdale, Phoenix offers an authentic desert golf experience with scenic mountain views and challenging greens at Papago Golf Club. Or, visit the renovated Arizona Biltmore Golf Club, known for its manicured fairways and historic charm.

3. Los Angeles, California

  • Overall Score: 54.12
  • Number of Top 100 Golf Courses in the World (Golf Magazine): 2 | Rank: 1
  • Number of Top 100 Golf Courses in the U.S. (Golf Digest): 2 | Rank: 1
  • Number of Facilities Offering Golf Lessons: 42 | Rank: 1
  • Number of PGA Golf Coaches: 13 | Rank: 21
  • Number of Amateur Golf Competitions and Tournaments: 12 | Rank: 4

Play like the pros at the members-only Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, a favorite PGA Tour stop, or for a more laid-back game, try Rancho Park Golf Course, a classic public course that is affordable and full of local charm.

4. Orlando, Florida

  • Overall Score: 51.27
  • Number of Best Golf Courses for Public Access (Golfweek Magazine): 1 | Rank: 1
  • Number of PGA Courses Available for Public Play: 1 | Rank: 1
  • Number of Golf Resorts: 10 | Rank: 1
  • Number of Driving Ranges: 15 | Rank: 5
  • Number of PGA Golf Coaches: 20 | Rank 5

The Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando is renowned for hosting the Arnold Palmer Invitational and featuring challenging fairways. To practice your swing, visit Orange County National Golf Center, home to two championship courses and America’s largest driving range.

5. New York

  • Overall Score: 50.20
  • No. of Private Golf Courses within 20 miles: 57 | Rank: 9
  • Number of Driving Ranges: 11 | Rank: 11
  • Number of Indoor and Virtual Golf Facilities: 7 | Rank: 1
  • Number of Facilities Offering Golf Lessons: 39 | Rank: 2
  • Google Search Interest: 62,000 | Rank: 1

Hit the fairway at Bethpage State Park Golf Course in nearby Long Island, a public course that even hosted the U.S. Open. Or, check out Pelham Bay & Split Rock Golf Course in the Bronx, where you can play 36 holes surrounded by parkland.

Kathryn Pomroy
Kathryn Pomroy
Contributor

For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.

