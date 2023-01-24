6 Questions Your Financial Adviser Should be Asking

Previous Next 6/6

6. What Are You Missing That Still Needs to Be Addressed?

Even if you have a pretty good retirement strategy in place, you still may have some difficult decisions to make regarding legacy and long-term care planning. Can your strategy stand up to a long period of market volatility, inflation or higher taxes in the future?

A retirement professional can help you find the right strategies to deal with these and other risks you may face.

Your adviser may not address all of these topics in depth in your first meeting. (It’s a lot!) But you should expect to discuss them as you build your strategy. And, of course, you should always feel free to come in or call with questions of your own.

Kim Franke-Folstad contributed to this article.

