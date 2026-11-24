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Unlike existing beneficiaries who receive IRMAA Determination Notices in the fall, new Medicare enrollees whose IRS records contain incomplete data, pending tax changes, or filing status ambiguities get this advance notice first when they first apply for benefits. Fortunately, there is a 10-day window to verify or clarify the tax data Social Security plans to use before your initial premium is finalized.
Here is why Social Security sends this notice, what is inside and how the timeline works.
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When existing Medicare beneficiaries are liable for the income-related monthly adjustment amount (IRMAA) during Social Security’s annual fall recalculation — and their IRS tax data is complete — they receive an official Initial Determination Notice.
But new Medicare enrollees whose IRS records contain missing or irregular information go through a two-step process instead. A predetermination notice is only triggered when SSA’s system detects specific conditions or red flags during the IRS data match that require clarification.
Social Security issues this advance "notice of planned action" specifically when its automated IRS data match detects one of four issues that require pre-billing clarification:
Filing status mismatches: A beneficiary filed as married filing separately (which has much lower surcharge thresholds), but SSA needs to confirm whether they lived with their spouse during the tax year. This can be a huge benefit. Read more about how it can lower your surcharges below
Missing/incomplete records: The IRS flags that a return was received, but specific line items, such as tax-exempt interest, were ambiguous or incomplete
Non-filer queries: SSA records suggest the beneficiary should have a return on file, but the IRS automated match returns a non-filer status
Pending administrative tax changes: IRS records show an active or unfinalized amended return (Form 1040-X)
What the notice tells you
A predetermination notice is not a formal legal determination; it is a procedural courtesy and verification step. After receiving your notice, you have a 10-day window to contact the SSA and provide corrected tax documents, such as a signed copy of your tax return or proof of an amended return, before the surcharge is formally billed. Unlike an Initial Determination Letter, a predetermination notice does not contain formal appeal rights.
Sent directly from your local Social Security field office, the predetermination letter lays out the exact figures SSA plans to use for your Part B and Part D premiums:
The look-back tax year: Which federal tax return the IRS supplied (typically two years prior, or three years prior if more recent data was unavailable).
Your calculated MAGI and filing status: Your adjusted gross income (AGI) plus tax-exempt interest, alongside the filing status on file
Response instructions: How to contact your local Social Security office to supply missing tax records or clarify your filing status before the calculation is finalized
How the 10-day timeline works
Under SSA rules, you have 10 days from the date you receive the predetermination notice to contact Social Security if you have missing tax records, proof of a pending IRS correction or a married filing separately attestation to provide. (The SSA builds a 20-day diary into its system from the mailing date — allowing five days for delivery to you, 10 days for your response, and five days for return mail — before finalizing the surcharge.)
If the tax figures and filing status listed on the notice are accurate, you do not need to do anything. Once the 20-day window closes, Social Security finalizes the calculation and mails your official Initial IRMAA Determination Notice, which establishes your monthly Part B and Part D premiums moving forward and triggers the formal 60-day appeal clock.
As soon as you receive your predetermination notice — or anytime after your formal IRMAA determination notice through the end of the affected premium year — you can notify Social Security and submit a signed statement under penalty of perjury confirming that you lived apart from your spouse throughout the entire lookback tax year (along with your spouse’s last known address), or provide a copy of your Form 1040 showing the "D" indicator next to Social Security benefits.
Ignoring the notice guarantees an IRMAA bill
A predetermination letter is your best chance as a new Medicare enrollee to fix a paperwork or data glitch before an inflated surcharge hits your very first bill or monthly Social Security check. Because it is an advance notice rather than a formal determination, it carries no official appeal rights — meaning ignoring it simply guarantees that Social Security will lock in the higher premium based on incomplete records.
So, gather your signed tax return or proof of an amended filing and contact your local Social Security office within that 10-day window. If you miss the deadline, you will have to wait for the official Initial Determination Notice to arrive and start the formal 60-day appeal process from scratch.
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Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo.