I Retired at 60 Two Years Ago With $3.1 Million. My 62-Year-Old Wife Still Works Because She Wants to, but She Resents My Free Time. Help!
We asked a psychologist and a mediation expert for advice.
Question: I retired at 60 two years ago with $3.1 million. My 62-year-old wife still works because she wants to. However, she resents my free time. Help!
Answer: A 2024 MassMutual survey found that 63 is the ideal age to retire, according to both retirees and pre-retirees. But if you’ve saved enough, are tired of the daily grind, and want to enjoy more free time while you’re relatively young, you may opt to retire on the early side.
If you managed to accumulate $3.1 million by age 60, it’s easy to see why you’d feel comfortable retiring from a financial standpoint. The average retirement savings balance among 60-year-olds was only $537,560 as of 2022, according to the Federal Reserve, the last year for which it has such data available. Having almost six times as much savings as the typical person your age should give you the confidence to say you’re done working for good.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
But what if you’re retired and your wife still plugs away at a job? It’s easy to see how she might grow resentful of your free time when she’s putting in the hours to continue earning a paycheck.
It’s a situation that could cause a world of conflict, so it’s important to address it before it truly wreaks havoc on your marriage.
Ask questions and validate one another’s feelings
The transition into retirement can create a lot of tension in a marriage, especially when partners are on different timelines, says Kimberly Best, Dispute Resolution Expert and Founder of Best Conflict Solutions, a mediation and conflict management firm.
Even if your wife isn’t working due to financial concerns, but rather, because she’s not ready for full-blown retirement, she may still be feeling uncomfortable with the situation.
"Her resentment likely isn't just about your free time," says Best. "It's probably connected to unspoken expectations, feelings about fairness, or concerns she hasn't fully articulated yet."
That’s why Best says it’s important to ask the right questions.
"Start with curiosity, not defense," she says. "Instead of explaining why you earned your retirement, ask genuine questions. ‘I'm sensing some tension around our different schedules. Can we talk about what's really bothering you?’ Then listen without jumping to solutions or justifications."
Best says it’s also important to try to validate one another’s feelings.
"You can be genuinely entitled to enjoy retirement, and she can feel frustrated watching you relax while she works. Both feelings are valid. Acknowledging this opens dialogue instead of creating sides," Best explains.
Be willing to step up
After working hard to save $3.1 million, you’re certainly entitled to kick back and relax during retirement. But if your wife is still grinding away at work, she may need more support on the home front. If she isn’t asking for it, it could pay to offer it, says Craig Kain, Psychologist and Psychotherapist at Craig Kain, PhD, Psychology Services.
In situations like these, he explains, "Sometimes the resentment is caused by an unspoken desire on the part of the working spouse to have the retired spouse do more chores and be more helpful around the house. While it would certainly be better for the working spouse to express their desires more directly, if we are the one retired, asking if there is anything we can do for our spouse while they are at work is always helpful."
Recognize that your spouse may have good intentions
Your wife’s resentment of your newfound free time might seem petty. But Kain points out that in these types of situations, what often lies beneath that resentment is fear.
"Spouses often worry that not working may cause depression in highly successful, Type A executives who have retired," he explains. "They may often be concerned that too much free time in retirement might cause physical or cognitive decline."
It may help for you to explain to your wife what you’re doing with your time while she’s at work, and to reassure her that your routine is one you’re enjoying. You can also share some of the activities you’ve been doing that are bringing meaning to your life. And if these conversations with your wife are making you realize you aren’t getting out as much as you should be, consider that a wake-up call.
"It’s crucial to plan how we will spend our extra time when our spouse is at work so our brains are challenged, so we get out of the house and move our bodies, and so we engage in social activities," Kain says.
At the same time, it’s a good idea to think of ways you and your wife can maximize your time together on evenings and weekends, or whenever she's not working. You may want to suggest activities you both enjoy, or ask her what activities she’d like you to plan.
Open communication can ease a tough transition
A lot of people struggle to adjust to retirement, whether they end their careers at the same time as their spouses or not.
As Kain says, "While most people will plan financially for retirement — and if you have $3.1 million at age 62, you clearly did — we rarely get counseled on planning for the emotional and psychological challenges of retirement, which includes how retirement will change the dynamics of our relationships.”
Ultimately, the optimal approach is to communicate openly with the person you've built a life with. But don't wait, says Best.
"Unresolved conflict builds resentment, and resentment rarely stays confined to one issue. What feels like irritation about your golf game today can morph into bitterness about the entire relationship tomorrow," she insists.
Best also says that if your conversations with your wife feel unproductive, it's okay to seek outside help, whether from a counselor, a family mediator or a conflict coach.
"This isn't admitting failure. It's demonstrating commitment to your relationship," she says.
Read More
- Rule of Two Lives in Retirement: Accounting for Your Partner at Every Decision Point
- My Husband and I Retired at 67 With $3.2 Million, But He's Frugal About Travel. How Can I Convince Him to Loosen Up?
- I Want to Retire, but I Have to Keep Working so My Adult Kids Have Insurance
- What You Should Know About Spousal IRAs
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Maurie Backman is a freelance contributor to Kiplinger. She has over a decade of experience writing about financial topics, including retirement, investing, Social Security, and real estate. She has written for USA Today, U.S. News & World Report, and Bankrate. She studied creative writing and finance at Binghamton University and merged the two disciplines to help empower consumers to make smart financial planning decisions.
-
-
Five Downsides of Dividend Investing for Retirees
Can you rely on dividend-paying stocks for retirement income? You'd have to be extremely wealthy — and even then, the downsides could be considerable.
-
Dow, S&P 500 Slip on December Rate Cut Worries, Nvidia Boosts Nasdaq: Stock Market Today
Nvidia became the first company ever to boast a $5 trillion market cap, but it wasn't enough to lift the Dow and the S&P 500.
-
Five Downsides of Dividend Investing for Retirees, From a Financial Planner
Can you rely on dividend-paying stocks for retirement income? You'd have to be extremely wealthy — and even then, the downsides could be considerable.
-
The Social Security Earnings Test: Know This Rule Before Working in Retirement
When you work and collect Social Security benefits before your FRA, you are subject to the Retirement Earning Test that could result in a temporary reduction of your benefits.
-
Grant Cardone Tells Us the Biggest Retirement Mistake You Can Make
The entrepreneur, real estate investor and motivational speaker tells us why people should never stop working.
-
Five Estate Planning Pitfalls and How to Avoid Them
From procrastination to AI, these five estate planning pitfalls could mean your heirs are left with bureaucratic hassles — or a reduced inheritance.
-
I'm a CPA: Control These Three Levers to Keep Your Retirement on Track
Think of investing in terms of time, savings and risk. By carefully monitoring all three, you'll keep your retirement plans heading in the right direction.
-
CMS Brings Back Furloughed Staff for Medicare Open Enrollment Lifeline
The government has recalled approximately 3,000 workers to assist with Medicare and ACA Marketplace Open Enrollment.
-
Social Security Tax Limit Rises Again: Who Pays More in 2026?
Payroll Taxes The Social Security Administration has announced significant changes affecting millions as we approach a new year.
-
Quiz: How Well Do You Understand the Social Security Earnings Test?
Quiz Test your basic knowledge of the Social Security earnings test in our quick quiz.