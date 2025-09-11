Seven Surprising Reasons Retirees Are Going Back to Work

Retirement doesn’t mean the end of bringing home a paycheck. Countless people are working in retirement, whether they are consulting, working part-time, or starting a new career.

For some, they're working because they need the money. But for others, money isn't the issue. They are working for other reasons.

“There are people who didn’t save enough and need the money or need the benefits, and there are people who enjoy work. It gives them something,” says Craig Copeland, director of wealth benefits research at the Employee Benefit Research Institute. “There are many positive reasons people work in retirement.”

From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

From the obvious to the surprising, here’s a look at seven reasons retirees reenter the workforce. In addition, here are tips to help you get hired if you are looking for work.

1. Retirees work to counter boredom

Bored in retirement ?!?! How can you be when you no longer have to deal with the daily grind? The reality is that boredom is a real concern and can set in for many retirees, particularly those who haven't planned how they'll spend their free time.

To counter boredom, some retirees return to the workforce. Since they don’t need the money, they can be more selective where they work, choosing a job in a field that interests them or a hobby they want to pursue.

2. Retirees work to forge friendships and a sense of community

Work breeds community. After all, you spend 30-plus hours a week with your co-workers, but when you retire, you lose that. For some retirees, it's too hard to take. They miss that camaraderie and sense of community and return to work to find it again.

3. Retirees work to expand their horizons, test new things

Some retirees can’t sit still, nor are they ready to sit back and take it easy. They view retirement as a second act, a chance to launch a new career, try a job they always wanted to do but couldn’t. Some older people even start businesses in retirement.

According to Gallup, 52.3% of businesses in the U.S. are owned by people who are 55 and older.

4. Retirees work to hone in on a hobby

Whether your passion is caring for animals or arranging flowers, some retirees use part-time jobs to hone in on their hobbies. Working part-time is a good way to test the waters, to make sure the hobby has staying power, and it also affords the retiree the ability to learn more about what they love.

5. Retirees work because opportunity comes knocking

A person may have left their job, but that doesn’t mean the company wanted them to leave. Sometimes an opportunity arises to work at an old job part-time, to consult, or to take a new job entirely. The person may not need the money, but the challenge or opportunity may be too intriguing to pass up.

6. Retirees work because they enjoy working

Not everyone hates their jobs or work in general; some people like being employed. Working gives them a sense of purpose and structure, and they have fun.

Based on the 2025 Retirement Confidence Survey from the Employee Benefit Research Institute, 88% of respondents who plan to work in retirement said the primary reason is that they 'enjoy working.' Enjoyment was second only to 'staying active and involved,' which 89% cited as a reason to continue working.

7. Retirees work to boost their savings

Retirees may not need money in retirement, but that won’t prevent them from worrying about their savings being depleted. To help them sleep at night, they get part-time work to boost their savings and invest more. They understand their money still needs to grow in retirement and work to supplement what is already there.

How to increase your chances of getting a job

Reasons abound why people work in retirement, but that doesn’t mean the transition is always easy. Whether you are thinking about consulting or taking a part-time job, here are some tips to get you hired.

If you want to consult…

Start by asking yourself: What problems do you solve best and for whom? Your answer to that, says Jenn Herrity, career trend expert at Indeed, is what becomes your niche. From there, you have to put in the work to make it happen.

“Polish your pitch — refresh your professional profiles, list your service offerings, case studies, and rates, and set up job alerts for consulting gigs,” says Herrity. “Tap your network of former colleagues and industry groups.”

Herrity says retirees should start small when consulting. Take on shorter-term projects that can deliver quick results. That will enable you to collect testimonials, positive reviews and hopefully word-of-mouth referrals. By going slow, you can also determine if consulting is right for you.

If you want a part-time job….

When it comes to part-time jobs, they run the gamut from substitute teacher to retail associate. As the holidays approach, there is also an increase in seasonal work.

To secure a part-time job, you first need to determine your motivation. Are you doing it to be closer to a hobby or passion? Is it to have social interactions? What you want out of your job will dictate how you search.

Whichever way you go, create or update your resume, making sure each version is optimized for the job you are applying for.

“If you have been out of the workforce for a while and are looking to return to work, list that on your resume as a career break and explain in a bullet or two the activities you did,” says Toni Frana, FlexJobs' career expert manager. “Show the employer you're engaged and have been doing things out of the workforce.”

Once you have your resume in good shape, search for jobs online and set alerts for ones that fit your criteria. You can also look for jobs within the community at the library, in the schools, or in non-profit organizations. If all else fails, volunteering may be another option.

Don’t give up hope

Finding a job in retirement may not happen overnight. It could take time and work. But if you stay committed, your hard work will pay off.

“Retirees today have more ways than ever to blend purpose, flexibility, and income,” says Herrity. “The challenge is often figuring out which of these paths best matches your skills and lifestyle.”

Since it's for love, not money, you can and should take the time to find the right fit.