HSA and Medicare: The Eligibility Quiz
Test your basic knowledge of HSA accounts and Medicare in our quick quiz.
Your Health Savings Account (HSA) is more than just a medical fund — it’s a powerful investment vehicle for your financial future. But are you clear on the rules that protect its unique "triple tax advantage"? Navigating the rules for eligibility, contributions, and withdrawals is crucial to maximizing its benefits and avoiding penalties.
Test your understanding of core HSA concepts, from eligibility to retirement-age withdrawals, with our 10-question true/false quiz. And don't worry if you miss an answer; you can follow the links below the quiz to brush up on your knowledge.
More on Social Security, from the Kiplinger team:
- Social Security Basics: Things You Must Know About Claiming and Maximizing Your Social Security Benefits
- 10 Things You Need to Know About Health Savings Accounts
- How Your HSA Can Reimburse You for Medicare Premiums and Expenses
- Boost Your HSA Savings with These Smart and Savvy Moves
- Five Smart Moves for Retirement Health Care: Maximize Your HSA and Medigap Savings
Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo.
