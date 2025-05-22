Best Places For Living Single In Retirement
From cost of living to health care access, here are three states you may want to consider if you are single and retired, according to a new survey.
When it comes to retirement, not everybody is a couple. In fact, as of the 2023 U.S. Census, roughly 28% of people 65 and older in America live alone.
That’s roughly 16 million people. Back in 1950, one in ten lived alone in retirement. Blame it on divorce, never having married, or the death of a spouse, but either way, a growing number of older adults are going it alone.
As a result, where they live out their older years is important from a health care and cost-of-living standpoint. With one income, living in an expensive city may not be an option, and if they live in a place that doesn’t have easy access to health care, that can add an undue burden to their quality of life.
Recognizing those challenges, Caring.com came out with a list of the top three places for people over 65 living alone to live out their retirement. The study looks at the population of people over 65, the cost of living, the proportion of nursing and assisted living facilities, access to health care and costs in each state.
The study does not take into account weather, entertainment options, walkability, community, classes and culture when coming up with its best places to retire.
But if health care and cost of living are what really matter to you, these three states may be worth considering.
Arkansas tops the list
Solo Living Score: 8.57 out of 10
When it comes to the cost of living, Arkansas, otherwise known as the Natural State thanks to its abdudance of mountains, lakes and hot springs, has one of the lowest costs of living, with a score of 88.7 out of 100, thanks in part to low property taxes and affordable housing, according to Caring.com.
As for the number of nursing facilities per 100,000 people over 65, Caring.com puts that at 41.9, which it says is in the top 10.
Meanwhile, the state’s health care cost index score is 85.7, which is the lowest in the nation, according to Caring.com.
It doesn’t hurt that one in three residents of the state has Medicaid, which can defray the costs of health care. If you want to rent, you are in luck, too. The state average rent is $701 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.
Missouri comes in second place
Solo Living Score: 8.09/10
Missouri, known as the Show-Me State and popular for its Ozark Mountains, came in second. The state not only has a health care cost index score of 91.8, putting it in the top ten for the nation, but it also has access to top health care facilities in St. Louis.
The state is also in the top ten for its proportion of assisted-living communities, which is at 97.5 per 100,000 people over 65, according to Caring.com.
It also boasts a low cost of living and has an affordability score of 8.71 out of 10. The average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Missouri is $677 a month
Kansas rounds out the top three in third place
Solo Living Score: 7.98/10
Kansas, otherwise known as the Sunflower State because of the abundance of sunflowers grown throughout the state, ranked high in Caring.com’s survey. Kansas has the second-highest proportion of nursing facilities at 62.7 per 100,000 people over 65 years old. It's also affordable, with a cost-of-living index score of 87.
With no sales tax on food, getting healthy meals is affordable for older adults in this state. If you want to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Kansas, it won’t break the bank, coming in at $714 per month.
