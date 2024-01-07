Seven Ways to Protect Older Adults from Financial Abuse
Scams are everywhere, and older people are prime targets. It’s critical to be vigilant, safeguard personal info, get paperwork in order and more.
The sad truth is we all become more vulnerable to scams and financial abuse as we age into our later years. Here are some sobering statistics from Consumer Affairs:
- Older people are swindled out of more than $3 billion each year.
- More than 3.5 million older adults are victims of financial exploitation each year.
- Older people targeted by fraudsters suffer an average loss of $34,200.
As a financial adviser, I believe it’s crucial to ensure that our clients’ hard-earned wealth remains secure and protected from potential financial abuse. We can play a pivotal role in guiding our clients through the complexities of preventing elder financial abuse. Here are some insights I often share with clients and, with their permission, with their adult children, too, as they are often more concerned about scams and financial abuse than their parents.
1. Raise awareness.
A primary step in the battle against elder financial abuse is raising awareness. You must talk about the potential risks associated with growing older, including scams, fraudulent investments and exploitation by family members or caregivers.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
You can use your own experiences or trending news to start the conversation. A good resource is the AARP Scams & Fraud page with up-to-date information on fraudulent schemes and quizzes about scams.
2. Maintain open communication.
Just like meeting with your financial adviser quarterly, you should be talking about finances with your loved ones this frequently. We encourage honest and clear communication within families because this can lead to early detection and prevention of financial abuse.
Talking about money can be challenging for families, but an open dialogue helps identify unusual or suspicious activities related to finances that could indicate abuse.
3. Arrange for a durable power of attorney.
A durable power of attorney (POA) should be trustworthy and capable of managing their loved one’s finances if incapacitated. Speak with your financial adviser or elder law attorney about selecting the right financial power of attorney for your circumstances.
If you are a solo ager, your attorney may be able to act as your POA. See my previous article on Tips for Managing Money for an Incapacitated Loved One.
4. Get estate planning in order.
Another essential aspect of wealth management for older adults is estate planning. It’s crucial to discuss the importance of creating or updating a will, trust or estate plan. We advise clients to seek legal counsel to understand the legal protections available and explore options for safeguarding your assets. Not only does this protect your assets, but it also ensures that your wishes are followed accurately.
A well-structured estate plan can help transition wealth to the next generation.
5. Regularly monitor accounts.
Reviewing financial statements, bank accounts and investment portfolios monthly is essential. A few simple steps can help avert fraud, such as setting phones to send unknown numbers to voicemail, using a credit freeze and setting stricter privacy controls on social media. Signing up for financial account and credit monitoring helps detect any irregularities or unauthorized transactions.
It may make sense, in some cases, to allow a trusted loved one to also monitor your parents’ accounts, depending on their support needs and comfort level. Timely identification is essential to prevent financial abuse.
6. Safeguard personal information.
The digital world has increased risks, and scams abound online. Using strong, unique passwords is a simple yet effective measure to enhance online security. Consider using a password manager like LastPass, which offers a free password generator.
We also recommend steps like keeping documents secure, shredding sensitive papers and avoiding sharing personal information with unknown parties. These seemingly small actions can make a big difference in safeguarding against fraud.
7. Stay informed about scams.
Financial scams and elder abuse tactics evolve continually. The scams (e.g., romance scams, grandparent scams, investment scams, phone scams, sweepstakes scams, crime scams, Medicare scams, phishing, charity scams, funeral scams, IRS impersonation scams, counterfeit prescription drugs, malware, false investment opportunities, health product scams, home repair scams, lotteries, reverse mortgage scams, account takeover scam texts, cryptocurrency fraud, fake insurance and identity theft) are constantly evolving and regularly threatening older adults. The National Council on Aging (NCOA) explains some of the most common scams.
Vigilance is the key. Being diligent and partnering with an elder law attorney and your trusted financial adviser helps to stave off predatory efforts against older adults.
Related Content
Financial adviser Tom West, CLU®, ChFC®, AIF®, founded Lifecare Affordability Plan (LCAP) to address a critical need for actionable planning that integrates finances, healthcare and senior housing. Tom has nearly 30 years of experience guiding families through financial and healthcare decisions. By bridging the gap between finance and healthcare, LCAP’s experienced team works with individuals and financial advisers to provide families with a financial strategy that meets changing healthcare needs while preserving the caregiver’s quality of life.
-
-
Want to Retire Happily? Plan for Leisure and Purpose
Strive for relaxation, connection and purpose to retire happily.
By Jacob Schroeder Published
-
How to Prevent Pipes From Freezing This Winter
Take these steps to prevent pipes from freezing in your home — before old man winter comes knocking on your door.
By Daniel Bortz Published
-
Plan Now, Save on Taxes Later: Tax Law Reset Is Coming
Don’t let the sunsetting of provisions in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act catch you off guard. Here are some ways to take advantage of lower tax rates now.
By William Thatcher Published
-
To Achieve Financial Stability, Start With Small Steps
Setting specific and manageable goals — and celebrating your successes — can make your financial journey much less daunting.
By Kevin Brauer, MBA, CPA, CMA Published
-
Should You Still Have Bonds in Your Portfolio?
It’s easy to wonder if how we invest in bonds should change after the past few years. And if you’re taking a long-term view of investing, what should you do?
By Stacy Francis, CFP®, CDFA®, CES™ Published
-
How Regular Families Could Be Affected if Tax Cuts Expire
You don’t have to have a large estate to see a significant impact on your taxes once provisions in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act sunset (if Congress doesn’t act).
By Timothy Barrett, Trust Counsel Published
-
Three Legit Reasons to Break Up With Your Financial Adviser (and How to Do It)
This financial adviser notes that there are more than a few bad advisers and more than three reasons to give them the boot, but these are valid reasons he often sees.
By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA® Published
-
Do You Have at Least $1 Million in Tax-Deferred Investments?
If the answer is yes, then this article is for you. Find out how you can keep more of that $1 million for yourself and away from Uncle Sam.
By Joe F. Schmitz Jr., CFP®, ChFC® Published
-
Four Ways to Teach Young Adults How to Manage Great Wealth
Wealthy families can use these planning strategies to help their children learn the importance of responsibly managing their wealth.
By Alvina Lo Published
-
Automakers’ Added Subscription Fees Raise Legal Questions
How can a car company justify charging a fee for something that a vehicle buyer already owns and that works by pushing a button?
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published