You May Need Estate Planning Before You Feel Wealthy — An Attorney Explains Why

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Estate planning is often associated with families that have substantial fortunes, complicated trusts or an obvious tax issue. In practice, the need for deliberate estate planning can arise in families whose circumstances may appear far less complex at first glance.
A household can spend decades saving consistently, building retirement balances and watching a home appreciate without ever thinking of itself as particularly wealthy. Yet the financial picture may now include several types of assets, different beneficiary arrangements, a surviving spouse who will need flexibility, and children with different circumstances.
The consequences of how those pieces fit together have become more significant, even if everyday life has changed very little.
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The useful threshold is therefore not a particular net worth. It is the point at which ownership, liquidity and transfer decisions have become important enough that leaving them to default rules could produce an outcome the family didn't intend.
When your financial life becomes more complex than it feels
Two households with similar net worth can have very different estate planning needs because the composition and purpose of their assets may be entirely different.
One family may hold most of its assets in liquid investments. Another may have substantial value concentrated in a home, real estate or a privately held business.
One couple may expect to use most of what it has accumulated during retirement, while another places a high priority on leaving a legacy to children or grandchildren.
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Beneficiary designations may control some accounts. Other property may pass under a will, trust or state law. Certain assets may be easy to divide, while others may be difficult to sell or may carry emotional significance for the family.
The planning question becomes more practical at that point: If something changed tomorrow, would the way these assets are owned and transferred support what the family wants to happen?
Why net worth does not tell the whole story
Net worth is a useful measure of planning needs, but it doesn't capture the composition of a family's assets, the impact of applicable state laws or the objectives the family hopes to achieve.
A household can look strong on paper while having much of its value tied up in illiquid assets, real property or a business interest. A surviving spouse may inherit substantial wealth yet have little ready access to cash. Heirs may want to keep a home or other property rather than sell it quickly.
Adult children may have different needs and circumstances, making an equal division of assets less straightforward than it first appears. Some may be less financially responsible, while others may face family, business or personal circumstances that create greater exposure to creditors or other claims.
These are the kinds of issues that make estate planning relevant well below the level people commonly associate with very high net worth. The complexity comes from how the assets function, who depends on them and the impact to the family when a transition occurs.
Where flexibility becomes critical
A family may need cash to support a surviving spouse, cover expenses while an estate is being settled, leave cash to one child while another child receives the family business, or simply avoid selling investments or property at an unfavorable time.
The more of a household's financial value that sits in assets the family would prefer to preserve, the more important financial flexibility becomes.
Life insurance can be one source of flexibility because it can provide liquidity at the precise time it is needed: On the death of a family member. For couples whose objective extends beyond both lifetimes, survivorship coverage can align that liquidity with the eventual transfer to beneficiaries.
The role life insurance can play in a financial strategy should be considered in the context of the family's broader objectives. The central issue is whether the estate has enough flexibility to carry out those objectives when the time comes.
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The better trigger is complexity, not a wealth label
Estate planning needs rarely appear all at once. They build gradually as retirement accounts grow, property appreciates, and family responsibilities and dynamics change.
That gradual progression is also why it's easy to postpone the conversation. There may be no single moment when a household suddenly feels different financially. The better signal is that the family now has assets, responsibilities or beneficiary considerations that would be difficult to sort out after the death of a family member.
A useful place to start is with a few basic questions:
What major assets comprise the estate and how are they owned?
Who depends on them?
What should happen after the first spouse dies and after the second?
Which assets does the family hope to preserve?
Where would liquidity come from if it were needed?
The answers determine how sophisticated the planning needs to be. They can also reveal gaps long before a tax threshold or a high-net-worth label makes the need obvious.
Estate planning is ultimately about creating clarity before a transition requires decisions. When the financial picture has become complex enough that ownership, liquidity or beneficiary choices could materially affect the people involved, the planning deserves the same level of attention as the assets themselves.
You may reach that point well before you ever feel wealthy.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Kathryn Rodgers, JD, LL.M., leads The Nautilus Group®, a service of New York Life Insurance Company, where she leads advanced planning support for a select group of the company's top financial professionals serving high-net-worth individuals, families and business owners. Her expertise spans estate and legacy planning, business succession and other complex planning needs.