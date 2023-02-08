Estate Planning? Four Strategies for Leaving Assets to Your Heirs

When reviewing your estate plan, how you distribute your assets to your beneficiaries isn’t always a simple decision. In addition to determining how to best divide assets among heirs, you must also think about how and when the beneficiaries can access their inheritance and then ensure that these provisions are outlined clearly in your estate planning documents.

With estate planning, every situation is unique, and what works well for one family might not work for another. While there is no right or wrong way to distribute an estate, there are a few considerations to keep in mind to help determine which strategy aligns best with your circumstances, values and goals.