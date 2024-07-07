Before Doing a Roth Conversion, Evaluate These Three Thresholds

To avoid getting flattened by higher taxes or Medicare premiums related to Roth conversions, make sure you look both ways on your tax rates.

Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA®
By
published

Imagine you’re crossing a road and are looking only to the left. You’ll be good for part of the road but may get hit by a car coming from the other direction. That’s kind of like doing a Roth conversion and looking only at income tax rates. You may do your math perfectly — but then realize that you unintentionally jumped into new Medicare premium brackets and possibly higher capital gains rates.

I see all sorts of articles online regarding the benefits of doing $100,000 Roth conversions over a 10-year period, which makes me think that a lot of people aren’t even evaluating income tax brackets. But that’s the best place to start when evaluating whether a Roth conversion makes sense.

