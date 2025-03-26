Why Millionaires Are Choosing to Rent Instead of Buy Homes
From market volatility to lifestyle perks, here's why the wealthy are rethinking the American dream.
Buying a home has long been a cornerstone of the American dream, but homeownership isn’t the right financial move for everyone — even for millionaires who can easily afford it.
From 2010 to 2015, the number of millionaire renters tripled, according to RentCafe, signaling a shift in how wealthy individuals approach housing. This trend continued, with data analyzed by The Wall Street Journal revealing that between 2018 and 2022, the percentage of households earning $750,000 or more that chose to rent increased to a record high of 10.5%.
While many assume that financial success automatically leads to homeownership, an increasing number of high-net-worth individuals are opting to rent instead. For many, the decision comes down to four key factors: high housing costs, better investment opportunities, lifestyle flexibility and uncertain market conditions.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
1. High home prices and mortgage rates make buying less appealing
Being a millionaire doesn’t mean folks are willing to make bad money moves. Right now, mortgage rates are between 6% and 7% for a 30-year fixed-rate home loan. Even though rates are slowly dropping, that’s still impactful on monthly payments.
For a millionaire buyer looking at a $1.5 million home, putting down 20% — or $300,000 — would still cost them almost $9,000 a month in principal, interest, taxes and insurance payments. And that’s not including utilities or other moving and living expenses.
While we may never see the 3% mortgage rates of 2021, interest rates still matter.
2. Renting offers flexibility, convenience and luxury
As return-to-office mandates increase and high-paying roles demand on-site work, some employees — millionaires included — may not want to be tied down to a single location. Renting provides the flexibility to relocate for career opportunities without the challenges of selling a home, a process that can take months. According to HomeLight, homes for sale spend an average of 66 days on the market, and that doesn’t include the time required for closing and moving.
Many luxury rentals offer more than a place to live, they provide a lifestyle. Upscale rental communities often feature concierge services, state-of-the-art fitness centers and resort-style amenities, making renting an attractive alternative to homeownership.
For example, The Residences at Book Tower in Detroit offers tenants high-end conveniences like coworking and meeting spaces, on-site restaurants and personalized concierge services. For frequent travelers or professionals who value convenience, these all-inclusive rental experiences eliminate the hassle of home maintenance while providing access to premium amenities that homeowners might have to build or manage themselves.
For many high-net-worth individuals, the combination of flexibility, convenience and luxury makes renting a more appealing option than committing to homeownership.
3. Renting frees up capital for better investments
Buying a home is often seen as a solid investment, but for many millionaires, it’s not necessarily the best use of their capital. Rather than tying up millions in real estate — along with property taxes, maintenance costs and market fluctuations — many wealthy individuals prefer to keep their money liquid or invest in higher-yield opportunities.
Diversification is key. Some millionaires choose to invest in stocks, bonds and private equity, while others channel their wealth into business ventures or commercial real estate that can generate passive income.
The S&P 500, for example, has delivered an average annual return of around 10% over the past decade, but in 2023, it soared by 26%, followed by more than 24% growth in 2024. With returns like these, many high-net-worth individuals see greater financial upside in the markets compared to homeownership, which typically appreciates at a much slower rate.
Additionally, real estate requires significant upfront costs, from down payments to closing fees, which could be deployed elsewhere for potentially higher returns. For some, the ability to quickly access capital for business opportunities, investments or even philanthropic endeavors outweighs the long-term commitment of owning a home.
Ultimately, for millionaires who view their wealth as a tool for financial growth rather than stability, renting allows them to remain agile with their investments while avoiding the liquidity constraints that homeownership can impose.
4. Limited supply
Homebuyers at every budget point have ideas of what they want in a home. Millionaires may have more cash to buy a house, but those available homes may not meet their preferences. At the end of 2024, Freddie Mac reported a 3.7 million-unit housing shortage, even as the economy was on the upswing.
Even though mortgage rates are dipping, homes aren’t selling at the same rate they were a couple of years ago. With a limited supply of available homes, many millionaires would prefer to rent until they can find a home that meets all their requirements. In some cases, the type of home they want simply doesn’t exist on the market, meaning they may need to build from the ground up.
Custom construction can be a lengthy and expensive process, requiring time for land acquisition, permitting and design before construction even begins. Once building starts, incorporating all of the features a buyer wants, luxury materials and smart-home integrations can extend the timeline, sometimes taking years to complete.
Faced with these challenges, some wealthy buyers opt to rent indefinitely, avoiding the hassle of construction while maintaining flexibility in an uncertain market. Others may even decide that homeownership isn’t worth the effort and instead choose long-term luxury rentals, where they can enjoy premium amenities without the commitment of building or renovating a home.
5. Other priorities
Not everyone sees homeownership as the best financial move. While they may have the means to buy, many prefer to rent, choosing to allocate their wealth toward other priorities. Some may want to launch a new business and need liquidity to fund their startup. Others might prioritize savings goals like early retirement and international travel.
Owning a home isn’t the right choice for everyone, regardless of income. For some, renting offers greater flexibility and financial freedom, allowing them to wait for the perfect home rather than settling for something that doesn’t fully meet their needs.
Wondering what mortgage rates look like today? Use the Bankrate tool below to find out.
related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Dori is an award-winning journalist with nearly two decades in digital media. Her work has been featured in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Newsweek, TIME, Yahoo, CNET, and many more.Dori is the President of Blossomers Media, Inc.
She’s extensively covered college affordability and other personal finance issues, including financial literacy, debt, jobs and careers, investing, fintech, retirement, financial therapy, and similar topics. With a strong journalistic background, she’s also worked in content marketing, SEO, affiliate marketing, content strategy, and other areas.
Dori graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism from Florida Atlantic University. She previously served as the president of the Florida Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, where her chapter won the coveted “Chapter of the Year” award for two consecutive years.
-
-
Seven Common Tax Preparation Mistakes (and How to Avoid Them)
Don't let the dark cloud of tax time hang over your head this year.
By Kiplinger Advisor Collective Published
-
What Retirees Need to Know About Taxes
Take steps to avoid a surprise tax bill and underpayment penalties.
By Sandra Block Published
-
What to Expect in the Rest of This Year's Housing Market
Most likely, mortgage rates will stay above 6%, and home prices will climb moderately. But that shouldn't dissuade buyers who are ready to make a move.
By Robyn A. Friedman Published
-
20 Ways to Clean Up Your Finances This Spring
Spring cleaning is therapeutic and stops costly problems from building up around the home. Why not tackle the dusty corners of your finances at the same time?
By Lisa Gerstner Published
-
Six Great Places to Retire in Florida
Florida offers a range of cities where you’re never far from the sound of lapping waves.
By Drew Limsky Published
-
4 Homes for Sale With Basketball Courts for March Madness
Several recent real estate listings in the U.S. feature basketball courts fit for March Madness addicts — and alums.
By Alexandra Svokos Published
-
How to Spot and Avoid Real Estate Scams in 2025
Learn how to recognize and prevent the latest real estate scams.
By Dori Zinn Published
-
Loneliness a Risk When Retiring Abroad, Says New Study
More Americans want to retire abroad, but loneliness can undermine your happiness and health, even in paradise. Here's how to avoid loneliness abroad.
By Christy Bieber Last updated
-
Retire in Italy for Culture and Beauty
U.S. citizens retire in Italy for a lifestyle of abundance. If you love history, gastronomy, art and natural beauty, Italy almost always does it better.
By Brian O'Connell Published
-
Listed: Three Homes to Buy in Hawaii
Three homes for sale on the real estate market in Hawaii, as part of Kiplinger's series Listed.
By Alexandra Svokos Published