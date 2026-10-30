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Homeownership has traditionally been viewed as a financial milestone, but in today’s housing market, that milestone comes with a hefty price tag. From increasing mortgage interest rates to rising home prices as well as the ongoing costs of ownership, many Americans may be considering whether buying a home makes financial sense.
When it comes to renting, that isn't necessarily cheap either. But recent data does suggest it could offer some financial breathing room for households that are considering moving.
If you're wondering if it's more affordable to rent or buy a home in late 2026, here's how the numbers compare and what to consider before making your next move.
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According to Realtor.com's September 2026 rental report, the median asking rent across the 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas was $1,694 per month, down $6, or 0.4%, from a year earlier. This marked the 38th consecutive month of year-over-year rent declines.
Renters are still paying considerably more than they did pre-pandemic though. The national median asking rent remains 14.5% higher than in August 2019, but it's also $80 below its summer 2022 peak.
These figures reflect advertised asking rents for studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom properties rather than what existing renters necessarily pay.
How much does it cost to buy a home in 2026?
Buying a home has always required a much larger financial commitment upfront when you consider factors like a down payment, closing costs, insurance and taxes, and savings for possible maintenance and repairs. But monthly mortgage payments themselves have left many potential buyers feeling tight on cashflow.
Meanwhile, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was 7.24% as of October 29, according toFreddie Mac.
Here's what buying a median-priced home could look like with a 20% down payment:
Home purchase price: $417,500
Down payment (20%): $83,500
Mortgage amount: $334,000
Mortgage term: 30 years
Interest rate: 7.24%
Under this scenario, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $2,280.
But your mortgage payment isn't the only expense to consider. Property taxes and homeowners insurance can add hundreds of dollars to your monthly housing costs. Maintenance, repairs and homeowners association (HOA) fees can increase those costs even further.
Buyers who put down less than 20% may also have to pay private mortgage insurance (PMI), which would increase their monthly payment. All of these expenses can add up quickly, potentially making some prospective buyers hesitant if the costs stretch their budget.
However, that doesn't necessarily mean buying a home is the wrong move. If homeownership is one of your goals, take time to review your budget, build up your savings and make sure you're financially prepared for both the upfront and ongoing costs of owning a home.
National averages only tell part of the story. Compare current mortgage options to see what buying a home could look like for your budget with the tool below:
Renting vs. buying: Here's the monthly cost difference
Based on current housing prices and mortgage rates, renting is significantly cheaper than buying when comparing monthly payments.
Here's a breakdown of the estimated monthly costs using national housing data and illustrative property tax and insurance expenses.
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Renting vs. buying: How monthly costs compare
Monthly expense
Renting
Buying
Housing payment
$1,694
$2,276
Property taxes
_______
$348
Insurance
Not estimated
$200
Total monthly cost
$1,694
$2,824
Sources: National Association of Realtors, Realtor.com and Freddie Mac. Buying calculations assume a $417,500 purchase price, 20% down payment and a 30-year fixed mortgage at 7.24%. Property taxes and homeowners insurance are illustrative estimates. Renters insurance, maintenance and HOA fees are not included.
Based on these estimates, buying a home costs approximately $1,130 more per month than renting, or about 67% more. Over 12 months, that difference adds up to roughly $13,560.
And that doesn't include the $83,500 down payment, closing costs or ongoing home maintenance expenses.
However, this comparison reflects monthly out-of-pocket costs rather than the long-term financial benefits of renting versus owning. While homeowners typically pay more each month, a portion of their mortgage payment goes toward building equity.
It's also important to remember that this comparison doesn't account for differences in property size, location or amenities. The national median rental and median-priced existing home aren't necessarily comparable properties.
Is it better to rent or buy right now?
For Americans looking to keep their monthly housing expenses manageable, renting may be the more affordable option in today's market, but it ultimately depends on your current financial situation and goals along with the housing market in your area.
Generally, though, renting can also make sense if you're planning to move within the next few years or don't have enough savings for a down payment, closing costs and unexpected home repairs. Plus, renters typically don't have to worry about paying for major maintenance expenses, such as replacing a roof or repairing an HVAC system.
However, buying a home still has its advantages, especially if you're financially prepared and plan to stay there for several years. Homeownership allows you to build equity over time, and a fixed-rate mortgage provides predictable principal and interest payments, even as property taxes and insurance costs can fluctuate.
Ultimately, the right decision depends on your budget, long-term plans and local housing market. National averages offer a useful starting point, but comparing rental prices with the full cost of owning a similar property in your area will give you a clearer picture of which option makes the most financial sense.
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Choncé is a personal finance freelance writer who enjoys writing about eCommerce, savings, banking, credit cards, and insurance. Having a background in journalism, she decided to dive deep into the world of content writing in 2013 after noticing many publications transitioning to digital formats. She has more than 10 years of experience writing content and graduated from Northern Illinois University.