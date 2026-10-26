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The Spain You Visit Isn't the Spain You'll Budget for if You Move There
What you spend as a visitor isn't what you'd spend as a resident. Some cities are more affordable than others. It also helps to visit during the winter for a true picture of what your life there would be like.
Spend two weeks in Spain and you may end up believing that living costs are less than what they are in the U.S.
A cup of coffee is cheaper. Dinner is cheaper. Apartments are cheaper. You begin to wonder how far your retirement budget might stretch in Valencia.
But there's a problem with that. Tourists don't pay a month's rent. They don't buy groceries every week, insure a home, pay utilities or local taxes. The cost of living varies enormously from one Spanish city to another.
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The mistake is assuming that what you spend on vacation is a useful indicator of what you'll spend as a resident.
A vacation is not a household budget
Consider Benicàssim, a beach town in the Castellón province about 50 miles north of Valencia.
It is a popular vacation destination, and many visitors browse real estate listings before they go home.
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(For dollars, use an exchange rate of $1.16 per euro.) A two-bedroom apartment might cost €120 a night, and a lunch of a bocadillo, a soft drink and an ice cream will cost around €12 a head. A three-course dinner with wine can be expected to run about €40.
I drove an electric car during my visit there, so instead of using my own transportation costs, I substituted the approximate cost of a midsize rental car from Valencia airport, including fuel and parking.
For two people, the resulting vacation day looked like this:
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Average vacation day for two
Cost
Two-bedroom apartment
€120
Coffee and pastry
€10
Lunch
€24
Dinner, three courses with wine
€80
Rental car, fuel and parking
€45
Attractions, averaged across the trip
€24
Per day
€303 ($351)
Now, put the same couple in Valencia, but as residents rather than visitors.
A midrange two-bedroom apartment, utilities, internet, groceries and public transportation come to about €2,520 a month, or €84 a day. Add occasional restaurant meals and other expenses, and that gap narrows.
The vacation budget also contains a cost that disappears when you become a resident: Nightly accommodations. A long-term rental in a less expensive location can dramatically reduce the daily cost of living.
There are other expenses that don't come into play on vacation: Health insurance, home insurance, professional fees, taxes and the costs of maintaining a household.
There is no single cost of living in Spain
The useful question isn't "How much does it cost to live in Spain?" It's "How much would it cost to live the way I want to live in the Spanish city of my choice?"
Consider the same hypothetical household across five cities — a retired couple renting a midrange two-bedroom apartment, without a car or school fees. These are monthly estimates for rent, utilities, groceries, public transportation and internet. They exclude eating out, leisure, health insurance and taxes.
Swipe to scroll horizontally
City
Rent
Utilities
Groceries
Transit
Internet
Monthly (Euros/Dollars*)
Madrid
€2,530
€150
€620
€95
€45
€3,440 / $3,988
Barcelona
€2,150
€175
€640
€95
€45
€3,105 / $3,599
Valencia
€1,690
€150
€530
€105
€45
€2,520 / $2,921
Málaga
€1,470
€150
€560
€80
€45
€2,305 / $2,672
Alicante
€1,470
€140
€560
€80
€45
€2,295 / $2,660
* Dollar figures use an exchange rate of $1.16 per euro. Costs exclude eating out, leisure, health insurance and tax
The striking number isn't the difference in the grocery bill. It's the difference in rent.
The same basic household budget costs about €1,145 more each month in Madrid than in Alicante — nearly €14,000 a year — largely because of housing.
These aren't necessarily trade-offs between an attractive city and somewhere you'd never want to live. Alicante and Málaga both have international airports and major medical facilities. Valencia has excellent public transportation and a large international community.
Go further down the list, and the numbers can fall again. Granada and Badajoz, for example, can offer substantially lower housing costs than Madrid or Barcelona. The table also holds lifestyle constant at a midrange level. Change that assumption, and the totals move substantially.
A useful exercise before moving is to take your last 12 months of housing, utilities, groceries and transportation costs, divide that number by 12, and compare it with the city you're considering. Then, add the expenses you would incur in Spain but not necessarily at home.
The expenses tourists don't see
Healthcare is one area in which Americans moving to Spain can see significant savings, particularly if they're accustomed to paying U.S. private-insurance premiums. Private health insurance is required for some residency applicants, and premiums vary considerably according to age, location, medical history and coverage.
For example, 2026 quotes obtained for policies meeting Spanish immigration requirements included:
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Household
Coverage
Annual premium
Retired couple, ages 64 and 63
Standard
€2,636 ($3,056)
Retired couple, ages 64 and 63
Premium
€3,800 ($4,405)
Single retiree, age 75
Standard
€2,910 ($3,373)
Family of five, parents 47 and 45
Standard
€2,652 ($3,074)
Those are examples, not universal prices. Older applicants, people with medical conditions and people seeking broader coverage can face substantially different premiums.
Utilities are not necessarily cheaper than in the U.S., and older Spanish buildings might have limited insulation or inefficient heating and cooling. A January heating bill in Madrid is something a July visitor is unlikely to factor into a budget.
Transportation matters, too. A couple who can live comfortably without a car can save substantially compared with one that needs to own, insure, fuel and park a vehicle.
Then there are taxes. Spain generally taxes residents on worldwide income, while Americans continue to have U.S. filing obligations. Tax rules also vary among Spain's autonomous communities, including rules affecting wealth and inheritance.
Someone moving to Spain for employment might also qualify for a special tax regime known as the Beckham Law. Eligibility is limited, and retirees generally won't qualify, but employees transferring to Spain (or some remote workers) should have a specialist determine whether it applies.
Income matters as much as expenses
Spain can feel inexpensive to an American earning or receiving U.S.-level income while feeling expensive to someone living on a Spanish salary.
Spain's average gross annual salary was €29,540 in 2024, according to the Instituto Nacional de Estadística. The median was €24,497, while the most common salary was €16,520.
That doesn't mean Americans moving to Spain are automatically wealthy. It means the same restaurant bill, rent payment or utility charge can represent very different proportions of household income.
It also helps explain why a place can seem inexpensive to a visitor but feel expensive to a resident.
If your income comes from a U.S. pension, Social Security, investments or a remote U.S. job, compare that income with your projected Spanish expenses, then model the tax consequences.
Don't forget the currency
The Alicante couple's expenses are €2,295 a month whether the dollar rises or falls.
At an exchange rate of $1.16 to the euro, that's about $2,660. At $1.03, the same €2,295 would cost about $2,364.
Nothing in Alicante has changed; only the exchange rate has.
Over a long retirement, currency movements can materially affect a dollar-based household budget. Anyone relying primarily on U.S.-dollar income should stress-test the budget against an unfavorable exchange rate move rather than assuming today's rate will persist.
Budget for the year, not the month
A monthly budget is only a starting point. Some expenses arrive once a year: Property taxes, insurance renewals, professional fees and perhaps a flight home. Others might arrive only once, such as visa and legal costs, deposits, shipping, furnishing an unfurnished rental or buying a car.
A reasonable approach is to build a full 12-month budget, then add a separate contingency reserve. Stress-test it against higher utilities, an unfavorable currency move or an unexpected trip back to the U.S.
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Turn your vacation into a scouting trip
A vacation can tell you whether you like Spain. A scouting trip can tell you whether you can afford to live there.
Book accommodations in a residential neighborhood in your price range. Visit a supermarket and do a real grocery purchase. Use public transportation. Price rental car rates.
Look at apartments. Check the neighborhoods and how far they are from supermarkets, medical care and public transportation.
Talk to professionals before you make the move. An immigration lawyer can explain which residency route applies to you. A cross-border tax adviser can model your tax situation under Spanish and U.S. rules. Give each city at least several days.
If a coastal town is on your shortlist, consider returning in winter. A resort that feels perfect in June might look very different in January.
The budget that matters
Spain might indeed cost less, but the size of the saving depends on where you live and how you live. The vacation tells you what coffee, dinner and an apartment cost for a few days; the real budget tells you what the rest of your life will cost.
Moving to Spain has managed more than 700 relocations from the U.S. and U.K. since 2017. You can use our calculator to compare the cost of living across Spain.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Alastair Johnson is an international relocation specialist and the founder of Moving to Spain, a leading platform supporting individuals and families relocating to Spain. Having lived in South Africa, Australia, the UK and now Spain, Alastair brings a genuinely global perspective to migration, mobility and lifestyle-driven relocation. He has spent over a decade working in the international mobility and expat advisory space, helping thousands of people navigate visas, taxation, health care, housing and long-term settlement in Spain.