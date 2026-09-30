5 Attractive Golden Visas for American Families Seeking an Escape Plan

One lesson we've all learned in recent years is that things change. Whether they're political, financial or health-related, events we have absolutely no control over can disrupt what we thought were our forever lives, making us consider a future elsewhere.
Even if the circumstances are not quite right to make an immediate move, having a workable Plan B for the future can help establish peace of mind and give you an "escape plan" if needed.
Residency by investment or "golden" visas are one option. But with so many schemes available, it can be difficult to narrow down the right one. Here are five of the top choices to consider.
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1. Portugal's golden visa
Ideal for U.S., UK and international investors seeking access to the EU, the Portugal golden visa is perfect for families who can't relocate immediately but want to prioritize flexibility and optionality, with the promise of permanent residency and eventual citizenship.
Applicants are required to spend at least seven days a year in Portugal and invest a minimum of €500,000 (about $568,500) in regulated investment funds. Families can qualify for Portuguese permanent residency rights (without relocating) after five years and citizenship after 10.
Getting a Portuguese passport provides generational benefits as citizenship is passed down. Portugal is therefore a standout route for families seeking the right to live in Europe in the future without needing to uproot their lives now.
2. Greece's golden visa
This golden visa is recommended for anyone seeking Schengen Area access through real estate ownership in the Mediterranean. But it's also a good option if your family is hoping to spend significant time in Greece rather than simply seeking European citizenship.
An attractive lifestyle and climate are on offer, as well as a lower property purchase entry point of €250,000 (about $284,250) in selected areas. However, avoid investing at artificially inflated prices — this practice is common among certain developers seeking to take advantage of the program's high demand.
An additional benefit is that certain property-based investment options provide permanent residence, with no minimum stay requirement to maintain residency status.
3. Malta Permanent Residence Program
The Malta Permanent Residence Program (MPRP) suits families seeking a permanent, potentially lifelong EU residency without applying for citizenship — making it ideal for retirees and mobile families seeking long-term security, as well as investors who value certainty and permanence.
Non-EU citizens can obtain permanent residency upon successful completion of a multi-stage due diligence process:
- Families must apply for a temporary residence permit within six months of their initial application
- Once approved (and following full compliance with program obligations) the permit converts into a permanent residency certificate
- These certificates are issued every five years and are renewable indefinitely provided you maintain a Maltese address
Residency benefits cover up to four generations of a family. One thing to note, however: The MPRP has higher fees than other EU programs, with investors expected to provide almost €100,000 (about $113,700) to apply.
4. France's golden visa (aka the Passeport Talent – Investisseur Economique)
The French golden visa, available through the "Passeport Talent" investor route, is particularly suitable for investors seeking residence in a leading European economy with access to the wider Schengen Area.
A qualifying investment is relatively low at €300,000 (about $341,000) but can be made in only one target company. Other conditions apply, making investment options limited.
It is ideal for internationally mobile investors who want the security and credibility of residence in a Tier 1 country, supported by a relatively fast application process and no prescribed minimum physical stay requirement to maintain/renew the four-year residence permit.
For those who later choose to relocate, integrate and establish France as their principal home, the program may also provide a comparatively fast pathway towards French citizenship.
5. Dubai (United Arab Emirates) visa
Dubai's visa program is well suited to entrepreneurs, business owners, digital professionals and high earners seeking a low-tax jurisdiction, although citizenship pathways are complex and unlikely to be feasible for most applicants.
Investors buying property worth at least 2 million AED (around $545,000) or contributing significantly to businesses can qualify for a golden visa, providing permanent residency.
Given the stellar performance of the Dubai real estate market in recent years, its high yield potential and Airbnb-friendly legislation, this has proven to be an exceptionally popular Plan B investment option for investors around the world.
What's more, the unique structure of the program can allow investors to qualify for mortgage financing on a generous proportion of the property value, making the Dubai golden visa more accessible than most of its peers.
Alternative routes
Many other countries offer alternative residency by investment programs, including Italy, Latvia, Cyprus, Bulgaria and some Caribbean nations. Similar programs are in the pipeline in South America, including Panama, Paraguay, Argentina and others.
Each has benefits and disadvantages, and potential investors are advised to closely examine the qualifying criteria and progress of individual schemes before making a decision.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.